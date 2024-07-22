More glass barriers being considered after father and baby die when pram falls off Sydney train platform

Tamsin Rose
·3 min read
<span>Carlton train station platform in Sydney where a father and his two-year-old daughter in a pram died on the weekend.</span><span>Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP</span>
Carlton train station platform in Sydney where a father and his two-year-old daughter in a pram died on the weekend.Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

The New South Wales government will examine whether glass barriers should be installed at more train station platforms after a father and his two-year-old daughter died when a pram rolled into the path of an oncoming train in Sydney.

The premier, Chris Minns, has vowed to “take steps that we need to take to keep people safe” after he praised the 40-year-old father for his attempt to save his twin girls who were in the pram when it fell off the Carlton platform on Sunday.

The man and one of the toddlers died. The other twin survived and was retrieved from under the train by police officers.

She and her 39-year-old mother were physically unharmed and taken to St George hospital for assessment. They have since returned to their home in Kogarah.

Related: NSW premier praises ‘brave and heroic act’ of dead father after two-year-old killed in Sydney train incident

Minns said on Monday the government would work with the transport regulator, Sydney Trains, and the state coroner to determine how the accident occurred and what could be changed to prevent it from happening again.

“It’s devastating for that family. I can only imagine what they’re going through today,” he said.

“The heroic efforts of the father who instinctively went to try and save his children. Everybody in NSW who has seen those news reports will be horrified that this accident has taken place. We will take steps that we need to take to keep people safe.”

The premier said although he couldn’t commit to erecting glass balustrades like those at metro stations in Sydney and elsewhere overseas “without knowing how that would be implemented”, he would explore all measures.

“We’ll work with our independent regulators to ensure that we keep the people in NSW safe,” Minns said.

Sydney’s newer metro stations have platform “screen doors” that “keep people and objects away from the edge, improving customer safety and allowing trains to get in and out of stations much faster”.

The doors run the full length of the platforms and open at the same time as the train doors.

The premier, who lives just 100 metres from the overground Carlton station, reiterated the dangers presented by public transport and reflected on the challenges families face while traveling with toddlers.

“Public transport can be very unsafe and you do see terrible tragedies,” he said.

The Sydney Trains chief executive, Matt Longland, explained on Sunday that the train was not due to stop at the station and was being driven by two experienced team members.

He said the drivers had approached the station with caution and at a lower speed, as was protocol, but everything would all be examined as part of the investigation.

CCTV from the station has been handed to police. NSW police Supt Paul Dunstan also praised the father’s efforts on Sunday.

“He’s just gone into parent mode and tried to save his two young daughters,” he said. “In doing so, it’s cost him his life. But it was an incredibly brave and heroic act.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • The pilot who died in crash after releasing skydivers near Niagara Falls has been identified

    NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.

  • He raped and kidnapped two Pierce County women at knifepoint. Here is his sentence

    Jurors convicted the man for attacking the women in October 2022.

  • Rescue teams find hiker who was missing for 2 weeks in Kentucky's Red River Gorge

    Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.

  • Community calls for road safety after pregnant woman, baby killed in crosswalk crash

    Hundreds of people gathered at a downtown Toronto park Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and her baby who were killed after the woman was hit by driver at a pedestrian crosswalk earlier this week.The janaza funeral prayer, an Islamic funeral ritual, was held just steps away from the Regent Park intersection where the 42-year-old woman was hit."All of the family members are sick and we are also very sad," said Mohammad Aslam Uddin, imam of Islamic Research Centre of Canada, Masjid A

  • 2 dead in multi-vehicle collision northeast of Kamloops: RCMP

    Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle collision near Sorrento, B.C, about 105 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, according to the RCMP.The crash, on Highway 1 near Little River Road, occurred Saturday around 8 a.m., Mounties said.Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and will release more information as it becomes available, RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson told CBC News. The fatal collision has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway between Little River R

  • Ottawa teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference

    An Ottawa teacher is facing four charges following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults involving a male under the age of 18, police say.Rayon Finnikin, 37, was charged Friday with sexual assault, voyeurism, sexual exploitation and telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence. The alleged assaults began in 2019 and occurred at Ottawa-based programs and schools, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a Friday night media release.Investigators belie

  • Mass killer who ‘hunted’ black people says police encouraged him

    Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.

  • Woman Arrested for Smashing Windows of Cybertruck Ice Cream Truck

    Cream Big Out in wild Ohio, a woman has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of a Cybertruck out of which someone ran an ice cream stand. As Dayton's WHIO local broadcaster reports, a 29-year-old Indiana woman was arrested earlier this week for clobbering the futuristic-looking Tesla truck used by the owners of Cyber Cream […]

  • California property owners abuse the bodies of janitorial workers. We must act | Opinion

    Nothing exemplifies California’s extremes of wealth and poverty like the gap between property owners and the janitors who mop their floors.

  • 2 Jurors in Alec Baldwin's “Rust” Case Speak Out After Its Dismissal: 'It Was Clearly an Accident'

    One juror told 'The New York Times' that she started to think, "This was very silly, and he should not be on trial"

  • US woman freed after 43 years in prison for murder she didn’t commit

    Sandra Hemme has spent almost all of her adult life in prison for a 1980 murder in St. Joseph, Missouri.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone

    HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.

  • How Two Wandering Cows Started a Culture War

    NEWFANE, N.Y. — One summer day, a cow and a steer walked away from their farm. The cow was black and was named Blackee. The steer was golden brown, with two stubby horns. He was named Hornee. Nobody knows when the cows got out, or how. They crossed a field and a road and wandered onto a neighbor’s yard. This type of thing sometimes happens in rural western New York, where pastures and farms stretch for miles. But Hornee and Blackee had crossed not into another farm but into an animal sanctuary w

  • How the FBI’s surprise raid on developer Sergio Pino’s Cocoplum home unfolded

    “He was not intimidated by the fact that law enforcement and the FBI was actively investigating him,” said the district’s U.S. Attorney.

  • Mother and son accused of trying to defraud elderly ex-employer of $200,000 property

    A Broward State Attorney’s Office employee and her son are accused of attempting to swindle an elderly man out of a property worth approximately $200,000, court documents show.

  • 9 shot, 3 fatally, when 'multiple' gunmen open fire at large Philadelphia party, police say

    Nine people were shot, three fatally, when gunfire involving multiple gunmen erupted early Sunday at a party in Philadelphia, authorities said. The mass shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia, where a party attended by more than 100 people was taking place, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. When officers arrived, they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple spent shell casings scattered in the area, Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said during a news conference at the scene.

  • Missing Mom's Suspected Killer Arrested After Daughter Finds Pieces Of Bone On Her Driveway

    Prosecutors say James Drahos, 58, struck his girlfriend in the head and left her body outside for about 8 hours.

  • 12 Overpriced Used Cars To Avoid Buying

    A recent Consumer Reports article indicated that used car prices have been falling as of mid-2024. In April, the average price for a used vehicle was $28,550, which was 10% lower than in April 2023. The decrease in used car prices is a positive -- as we move farther and farther from the pandemic -- but they are currently roughly 36% higher than in 2019, per Cars.com. Some vehicles are still considered overpriced, which is partially explained by the used car shortage.

  • Six people, including two children, killed in crash between Wakefield and Barnsley

    Six people - four adults and two children - have died in a crash between Wakefield and Barnsley. The collision, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road on Sunday afternoon. A man, woman and two girls, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.