More ground cinnamon recalled due to elevated levels of lead, FDA says

American Spices of Ozone Park, New York is recalling its Spice Class Brand ground cinnamon. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the ground cinnamon is potentially contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

Spice Class brand of ground cinnamon was distributed to retailers in New York City between December 1, 2023 and May 15, 2024. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Earlier this year, ground cinnamon sold by U.S. discount retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar was found to be contaminated with lead, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Here's what you need to know about the recall:

The recalled product is called "Spice Class Brand" Ground Cinnamon. It's packed in 7oz and 11oz packing PET jars with expiration date of December 2026, according to the FDA. The product was not sold online.

An analysis by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. Since this discovery, the company stopped producing and distributing the product. The FDA and American Spices are investigating the cause of lead contamination.

Symptoms of short term lead exposure

Short term exposures to low levels of lead may not cause any apparent symptoms. Increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of lead exposure

The FDA said that if a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months on end it can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system. "This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long- term health problems," the FDA wrote.

Chronic lead exposure can cause kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects in adults.

What to do if you discover this product?

According to the FDA, "consumers should discontinue use of the product immediately and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."

For more information on the recall, consumers should contact the company at 1-917-532-6768.

To search for other recalls, see USA TODAY's food and drug recall database.

