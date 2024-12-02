More than half of Britons would support a farmers strike, poll shows

Archie Mitchell
·3 min read

More than half of Britons would support farmers if they decided to strike, according to a new poll which shows the same levels of support seen for nurses and ambulance workers.

Voters back workers in the under-fire farming sector walking out on strike, viewing them as among the worst treated groups by Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

The Ipsos poll found that 55 per cent of respondents would support farmers if they decided to strike, which mirrors the support shown to striking nurses and ambulance workers, both on 56 per cent.

As well as strong public support, half of the public believe farmers are being treated worse than they should be by the PM and his chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Reacting to the poll, Liz Webster, founder of Save British Farming, said: “Keir Starmer got to the top by fence-sitting and being all things to all people.

“Now he’s PM, he’s trying to use the same strategy to deliver decisions for the whole country which are deeply unpopular and have no mandate.

Children on toy tractors during a farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
Children on toy tractors during a farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

“It is heartwarming to see polling show that the Great British public are swinging behind our farmers, who work so hard to put healthy food on their plates and keep our countryside looking so beautiful.

“It’s time Starmer took off his freebie spectacles which are blurring his vision and recognised that the British public won’t be taken for fools.”

The poll comes just weeks after 13,000 farmers descended on Westminster in a mass rally against Ms Reeves’ Budget, which targeted family farmers with an inheritance tax raid.

Her tax shakeup means that, from April 2026, agricultural estates worth more than £1m will face an effective 20 per cent rate of inheritance tax – half the usual 40 per cent rate.

Coupled with increases in workers’ minimum wage and national insurance for employers, farmers say the “tractor tax” will kill off generations-old family farms across the country.

Another mass demonstration is planned in London for Wednesday, December 11, with farmers flocking to London in tractors to highlight pressures on the industry.

Commenting on the findings, Ipsos senior director of UK politics Gideon Skinner said: “Our polling reveals the extent of public sympathy for farmers, who have joined the likes of nurses and ambulance workers in the level of support Britons think they would have should they choose to strike.

“This is underpinned by a clear sense that farmers are being unfairly treated by the British government – only pensioners (themselves a source of public concern over the removal of the universal winter fuel allowance) are more likely to be seen as getting a bad deal.”

Ipsos said the public has ‘a clear sense that farmers are being unfairly treated’ (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Ipsos said the public has ‘a clear sense that farmers are being unfairly treated’ (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The Ipsos survey shows the extent of Labour’s unpopularity with farmers and underlines the challenges Labour is facing after just five months in government.

The PM has alienated pensioners with his decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions, while Ms Reeves has infuriated businesses by hammering them with taxes in her October Budget.

After months of falling poll ratings, Sir Keir on Thursday will launch a reset aimed at reversing his government’s fortunes. He will lay out a “plan for change”, setting numerical targets in a range of areas from NHS performance to public safety and living standards to win back the trust of the public.

The goal is to give voters concrete milestones against which to judge him by at the next general election, expected in 2029.

Latest Stories

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership

    Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • The illusion of Assad’s grip on Syria shatters, as Russia, Iran and Hezbollah let their guard down

    Time and time again the Assad dynasty has survived internal and external challenges and lived to fight another day. But nothing lasts forever.

  • Here's how the Trump family spends their billions, from a $11 million beachfront estate in St. Martin to a $13 million fleet of private aircraft

    President-elect Donald Trump, who won a second term in the White House, has a net worth of $5.6 billion, according to a November 2024 Forbes estimate.

  • MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Joe Biden’s Pardon of His Son Hunter

    Congressional Republicans and conservative commentators raged on Sunday night after President Joe Biden announced he was issuing a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden—thwarting years-long efforts to prosecute the first son who became the favorite enemy for many on the right. MAGA’s reaction was immediate as Biden announced his surprising move just days before Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his famil

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Zelenskyy says NATO offer for Ukraine-controlled territory could end 'hot stage' of war

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control would end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a broadcast interview.

  • Philippines' Marcos says presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the presence of a Russian attack submarine in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was "very worrisome". A Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on Nov. 28, Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement on Monday, confirming a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

  • Joe Biden Sends Parting Shot at GOP in Bombshell Pardon for Son Hunter

    President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday just days before he was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases—marking an about face for the lame-duck president. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement. The president accused his “political opponents in Congress” of pursuing the pr

  • Russia’s ruble is still worth less than a penny, and the Kremlin’s piggy bank for propping it up is running low

    Russia's sovereign wealth fund has been tapped repeatedly to prop up the ruble, leaving the Kremlin with less firepower to battle another currency collapse.

  • Raskin says Trump will face ‘historical accountability’ for Jan. 6 despite end of criminal case

    Former January 6 Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that despite Special Counsel Jack Smith dropping his cases against Trump, “I wouldn’t say there hasn’t been any accountability” for Trump’s role in the January 6 attack.

  • The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Retirees Should Make Before Inauguration Day

    A change in presidential economic policy generates curiosity and concern about the direction and flow of interest rates or which economic sectors could flourish under the upcoming administration....