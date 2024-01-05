More Than Half a Million 'Fraudulent and Dangerous' Toys Seized in Spain

More than half a million toys that “posed a serious risk to consumers” were seized following a series of inspections across Madrid over the Christmas period, Spanish authorities said on Friday, January 5.

According to the country’s interior ministry, 591,116 toys that “had numerous formal defects” were withdrawn after more than 170 inspection at toy outlets.

The Civil Guard said that the toys represented a safety risk to minors. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful