More heat & humidity today with a stray afternoon storm
Ron Nugent says he figures his septic tank is just days away from overflowing. And like many others who are in a similar situation, he says he's coming to realize no one is coming to help."I'm losing sleep over it. My stress level is high. I'm nervous about flushing my toilets. I've instructed my family to take two-minute showers," he says."This should not be a problem," he adds. "This problem is created for some unknown reason I don't comprehend."Nugent's septic tank is under the deck at his wa
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday as another round of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
A family of polar and grizzly bear hybrids, or grolars, in Canada's western Arctic — which all started with a "pretty strange" female polar bear — is "quite rare," according to a new study. The research paper, published last week in the journal Conservation Genetics Resources, used a new tool to look at samples from 371 polar bears and 440 grizzly bears across Canada, Alaska and Greenland. The samples had been collected between 1975 and 2015. Ruth Rivkin, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Un
Forecasters see better-than-even odds that La Niña develops in time for the peak of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
When wolves are killed by bullets fired from helicopters during Alberta government culls, surviving members of the pack quickly learn to evade the threat, a new study has found. For nearly two decades, Alberta has killed off hundreds of grey wolves each year in an attempt to bolster dwindling caribou populations, a practice critics have described as a misguided measure to help herds on the brink recover from habitat loss.New research sheds light on how the practice alters the surviving wolves an
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season. Authorities in Mexico reported three deaths from its rains.
Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that ruptured, triggering citywide water restrictions, arrived Tuesday night from San Diego and are being prepped for installation.City of Calgary officials now say repairs could move quicker than previously expected.On Wednesday afternoon, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, Michael Thompson, provided an update on the repair timeline."As we look at the work completed to date — specifically the excavation
Torrential rain and intense lightning, two of the primary signatures of storms across southern Ontario. Watch for localized flooding. Storm risk is widespread across the region again Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
LONDON (Reuters) -Deadly heatwaves are scorching cities on four continents as the Northern Hemisphere marks the first day of summer, a sign that climate change may again help to fuel record-breaking heat that could surpass last summer as the warmest in 2,000 years. Record temperatures in recent days are suspected to have caused hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths across Asia and Europe. Countries around the Mediterranean have also endured another week of blistering high temperatures that have contributed to forest fires from Portugal to Greece and along the northern coast of Africa in Algeria, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Earth Observatory.
A species of lynx found in remote areas of Spain and Portugal has rebounded from near extinction, with its adult population growing more than tenfold since the start of the millennium. Wildlife experts are calling the recovery of the Iberian Lynx unparalleled among felines in an age of extinction in which species are vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years due to climate change, pollution and habitat loss. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which categorises species according to the level of risk they face in a "Red List" produced several times a year, bumped up the Iberian Lynx from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on Thursday.
Predation is seen as one of the biggest threats to the survival of the near-extinct capercaillie.
It’s expected to be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.
As the province enters wildfire season, trees and plants in Sechelt can rest easy thanks to stronger protection measures being endorsed. Following discussion at the District of Sechelt’s May 22 committee of the whole, recommendations have been brought to council to enhance tree protection in the area. Recommendations include amending the Municipal Ticketing Information (MTI) Bylaw and Bylaw Notice Enforcement Implementation Byalw to administer more severe fines for those who unlawfully remove tr
Warmer weather is on the way with the UK finally set to enjoy a spell of sunshine - as temperatures in some parts are expected to match those in Ibiza. While temperatures will likely hover at around 20C (68F) over the weekend, with highs of 24C (75F) in the south, Monday and Tuesday could be as hot as Ibiza in the southeast. It is forecast to be 25C (77F) on the sunny Spanish island at the start of next week, matching London and surrounding areas, with the Midlands and northwest a degree or two cooler.
A hiker in California's Inyo County who was paralyzed by a spider bite was rescued after a last-minute phone call to search and rescue personnel
As the summer sun beats down, many people may grab a frozen margarita or blast the fan. But, in some cases, those attempts at relief may not help. Some activities that you think provide relief may end up making you feel hotter. Overheated individuals can experience issues as relatively minor as heat cramps to more severe situations like heat stroke, which can be fatal. Although the deaths are often preventable, extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States.Subscribe to Th
With extreme heat gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere this week, authorities and public health experts have issued heat warnings to help keep people safe. Parts of China, India, the Middle East, southern Europe and the United States are bracing for the possibility of new record highs. Heat affects health in several ways.
A nine-year-old has been left with blisters after coming into contact with the plant in Ryhope.