More heat before more storms

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Soaking rains, severe storms target southern Ontario this weekend
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
- CNN
At 7’9", he’s about to become the tallest college basketball player ever
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
- CNN
‘My body can’t take it’: Brutal nighttime temperatures give Delhi residents little respite from India’s searing heatwave
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
- The Canadian Press
Thunder GM says Josh Giddey didn't want to come off the bench, prompting trade
CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City on Friday, with the Thunder granting the 21-year-old Giddey's trade request after he resisted the team's plans to use him off the bench.
- The Weather Network - Video
What to expect as storms flair up Saturday over S. Ontario
Another round of storms will strike southern Ontario on Saturday, but this round may be different. StornHunter Mark Robinson has the details.
- USA TODAY
Cheetah cub 'adopted' by mother at Cincinnati Zoo, increasing his chances at survival
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
- The Canadian Press
Clark scores 16 and Fever beat Dream 91-79 in a front of a record-breaking 17,575 fans
ATLANTA (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 16 points and seven assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on Friday night in front a record-breaking 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena.
- The Weather Network - Video
Weekend washout? Multi-day storm risk through Ontario
Ontario is bracing for soaking rains and a multi-day storm risk, bringing the potential for heavy downpours, strong winds, and localized flooding. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide updates on the timing and impacts of this prolonged weather event, helping residents stay informed and prepared for the unsettled conditions ahead.
- Moneywise
Bill Gates wants to 'fix the cows' — here's the startup he backed to help fight climate change
The solution looks promising.
- Global News
Who benefits the most from electric vehicle subsidies?
Canada has been keen to find ways to get people into electric vehicles (EVs) and out of gas-guzzling cars that produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Governments have been using regulations and subsidies with the goal of speeding up the transition to EVs. David Akin has been investigating the pace of electric vehicle ownership across the country, and he looks at who is benefiting from the incentive programs.
- Lexington Herald-Leader
Canadian prep basketball star Will Riley to make college commitment. Will he pick UK?
The elite Canadian college basketball recruit will make college choice this weekend, and Kentucky is in the running.
- South China Morning Post
Green hydrogen: is this Australia's breakout moment amid US$127 billion boom down under?
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
- Kansas City Star
Boston Svi Party: Former KU guard Mykhailiuk a big hit at Boston Celtics title parade
Former KU guard Svi Mykhailiuk had a fantastic time on Friday as the city of Boston celebrated an NBA championship.
- Storyful
Flash Flooding Hits Sioux Falls Following Heavy Rainfall
Flooding and rainfall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday, June 21, put pressure on the city’s wastewater management system, officials said, forcing it to run at near-capacity levels.Footage released by the City of Sioux Falls shows heightened water levels at Falls Park.The National Weather Service had issued a flash flooding warning for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas on Friday.“The flooding and additional rainfall Friday night is straining the City’s wastewater collection and treatment system, forcing it to run at or near maximum capacity,” the city wrote on X.Residents were asked to conserve wastewater.The city also encouraged residents out and about to observe flooding safety rules. Credit: City of Sioux Falls – Municipal Government via Storyful
- Yahoo Sports
Biggest 2024 NBA Draft risers with The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor | On The Clock
On today's episode of On The Clock, Krysten Peek is joined by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor to discuss the biggest risers one week out from the 2024 NBA Draft.
- The Canadian Press
Cue the duck boats: Boston salutes Celtics' record 18th NBA championship with parade
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics entered the season vowing to turn recent playoff heartbreaks into happiness.
- Local Journalism Initiative
Sussex approves contract to fix flood damage to trails, ballfields
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
- The Canadian Press
Flooding forces people from homes in some parts of Iowa while much of US broils again in heat
Floodwaters forced people out of their homes in parts of Iowa, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the United States longed for relief Saturday from yet another round of extraordinary heat.
- ABC News Videos
Couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida
A Pennsylvania couple died after getting caught in a rip current while swimming in Florida on Thursday.
- The Weather Network
Did you notice? The Weather Network launches first ever AI-assisted avatar
The Weather Network challenges the status quo with the first campaign using an AI-assisted avatar