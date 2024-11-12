Power, travel disruptions possible in B.C. with next entry in storm parade

British Columbia will once again be bracing for numerous impacts this week as an active pattern unfolds.

While that means good news for ski resorts, it will be troublesome for folks at lower elevations. With several systems expected to bring rain and alpine snow, along with intense wind gusts, folks can expect travel and power disruptions this week.

Impact to travel is likely in areas that see alpine snow, blustery winds and the heaviest rain, with localized flooding and water pooling on roads a major threat. Residents are urged to clear storm drains of leaves and debris amid the ongoing miserable weather.

B.C. Vancouver Island wind gust forecast Tuesday night_Nov. 11

High winds may also cause tree branches to break, leading to disruptions and power outages through the mid-week mark.

Storm parade stays locked over B.C. this week

The third of this atmospheric trio will feature a stronger low developing Tuesday evening in the eastern Pacific. Wind warnings will likely be issued with this low-pressure system.

The main impact from the system is the strong wind gusts as the warm front moves ashore bringing in strong, southerly winds.

B.C. rainfall through Wednesday_Nov. 11

Wind gusts of 70-90+ km/h are possible for the Juan de Fuca, Strait of Georgia and Greater Victoria regions. Western Vancouver Island could see similar ranges, with wind gusts of 70-90 km/h.

Gusts between 50-60 km/h are forecast in Metro Vancouver, and up to 80 km/h for Delta, as well as in the exposes areas along the shoreline in the south and west.

B.C. South Coast wind gust Tuesday evening_Nov. 11

As a result of the gusty winds and heavy rain, people can expect power outages, ferry delays and localized flooding.

It’s unlikely we’ll see more than 100,000 outages as compared to last Monday, but expect tens of thousands of customers to lose power.

Baron - B.C. power outage risk through Wednesday_Nov. 11

Late ferry sailings on Tuesday are in jeopardy of cancellation. Check BC Ferries ahead of time.

The biggest snow of the fall season is expected in the Coquihalla and Allison passes across southwestern B.C, where close to 30 cm of snowfall is possible through Wednesday morning, but temperatures will be hovering near freezing so pass summits will get the most.

B.C. mountain pass snowfall projections through Wednesday morning_Nov. 11

Long range shows freezing levels more typical of December, and highs in the mid-to-single digits, even reaching down to sea level by early next week.

Mountain pass travellers can expect tricky commutes late Tuesday into Wednesday, especially through the Interior where colder pockets of air will remain.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast updates across B.C.