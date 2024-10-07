More new houses: Columbia-area neighborhood continues to grow with townhouse plan

More new housing is being proposed in the Northeast Columbia area, which has seen significant growth in recent years.

Developer Haven Communities hopes to build 99 townhouses on an 11.9-acre parcel between Farrow Road and Interstate 77.

The townhouses would each be on approximately 2,100 square-foot lots, according to plans submitted to the Columbia Planning Commission, which will consider the proposal this week.

Part of the nearly 12-acre site will be preserved as a shaded common area.

City employees have recommended the Planning Commission approve the plan, but with a handful of conditions, inculcating to plant more trees and to increase the depth of parking spaces in the subdivision.

