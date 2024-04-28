More human remains found in two locations as part of Salford torso inquiry

More human remains have been found in two locations as part of an investigation that started when a man's torso was discovered in Salford.

Police believe the torso belongs to a man in his 60s and they have informed his family about his death, but have not yet identified him publicly.

In a news conference today officers revealed the victim is believed to have known two men who are currently in custody and they are believed to have lived together.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said they were looking at four crime scenes in Salford and the Greater Manchester area.

The human remains were found at Salford's Blackleach Reservoir and Linneyshaw Colliery Wood.

The first remains - consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh - were found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford, Greater Manchester, on 4 April.

The victim is believed to have died a few days before the remains were found.

The other two areas being examined are Worsley Road in Winton, and Mitchell Street in Bury.

"The four scenes in place are to make sure we investigate thoroughly and continue with our good progress," said Det Supt Hughes added.

Two men, aged 42 and 68, from Salford, who are believed to be known to each other, were arrested on suspicion of murder on 25 April, GMP said, after officers trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage.

The 42-year-old was arrested after officers stormed a bus in Eccles Old Road around midday, the force said.

The other man was later arrested at an address in Worsley Road.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are still appealing the public for any information related to the crime and want to hear from witnesses, including dog walkers, who were in the area between 6am and 6pm on the day a passer-by made the grim discovery.

More than 100 officers searched the area for 12 days looking for evidence, working with an underwater search team and dogs before lifting the crime scene on 17 April.