'More important things to be tackled': Voters share their thoughts on potential Biden impeachment

Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden could be costing them with voters, particularly with America’s moderates.

About twice as many of these middle-of-the-road voters – a crucial bloc for both parties in this year’s presidential election – said they oppose rather than support the House GOP’s recent impeachment inquiry, according to a recent poll by USA TODAY and Suffolk University.

Led by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Republicans kicked off their formal investigation into Biden at the end of last year over allegations that the president was involved in and profited from his family’s foreign business deals.

The inquiry is a step ahead of lawmakers potentially drafting articles of impeachment against Biden, though the process has yet to turn up evidence directly implicating the president.

Congressional support has split on party lines, with every House Republican voting last December to launch the inquiry and every Democrat voting against the move.

When it comes to the general public, though, opposition spans the political spectrum.

FILE - President Joe Biden answers a reporter's question as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 20, 2023, in Washington. Biden ordered retaliatory strikes Monday, Dec. 25, against Iranian-backed militia groups after three U.S. servicemembers were injured in a drone attack in Northern Iraq. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ORG XMIT: NYAB101

Voters across parties call impeachment 'silly' and 'political theater'

David Jacobs, 42 and a registered Republican, called the effort to impeach Biden “political theater.”

“I think that the House impeachment process is probably going to go nowhere, because there really isn't anything to impeach him for,” said Jacobs, a physician from Long Island, New York.

Despite his political affiliation, Jacobs said he voted for Biden in 2020 and would do so again this November if faced with a rematch between the president and former President Donald Trump. His preferred candidate, though, is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Jacobs is among the 15% of self-reported Republicans who said they oppose the impeachment inquiry, in the latest USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll. Among supporters of Haley in the Republican presidential primary, this opposition number quadruples to 61%.

Backers of fellow Republican candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also reported an outsized share of opposition to the impeachment process, at almost 80%.

Christie and Haley have each managed to pull support from more moderate voters, a group that appears to align more with Democrats, 89% of whom said they are against the inquiry.

And even those who aren’t keen to see the president back on their ballot are backing Biden on this issue.

Almost three-fourths of those who said they have “low” enthusiasm for Biden to be the Democratic nominee said they oppose the impeachment inquiry in USA TODAY/Suffolk University’s poll.

Angela Adams, a Democrat from Waco, Texas, said that even though she’ll be supporting Biden, she wishes there were more options on the Democratic ballot. The 53-year-old assistant speech therapist called the impeachment effort by Republicans “silly.”

“It's a shame that they're going to spend so much time and energy on that rather than governing,” Adams said. “Everything's just become about the politicians rather than the policy.”

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speak to reporters after the House voted to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, at the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023.

Voters say they want the government's attention elsewhere

A Republican-leaning independent, James Traylor, 45, said his top presidential candidates are Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but that he would vote for Trump over Biden.

Traylor, a Forney, Texas city council member and vice president for a real estate development firm was lukewarm on the notion of impeaching Biden, however.

“I would venture a guess to say that there are probably much more important things to be tackled than this,” Traylor said.

Like Adams, Michelle Derr, a 55-year-old Democrat of Alexandria, Virginia said she plans to support Biden, despite wishing for an alternative. And like Traylor, Derr said she thinks the impeachment effort is “a distraction.”

“I wish that they would instead put their energy into solving problems rather than spending the time and money chasing after something that's going to go nowhere,” Derr, a small business owner, said.

Members of the House and Senate return to work in Washington, D.C. this week and will jump back into debates over border security and foreign aid.

Deadlines to fund the government and avoid a shutdown also loom, after Congress passed another extension temporarily funding some federal resources through Jan. 19 and others until Feb. 2.

The front-runners in the presidential race, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, would be well into their 80s before one or the other left office in January 2029.

Should Biden face what Trump did? Voters weigh in

Republicans’ push to bring an impeachment against Biden follows Democrat-led efforts in not one but two Senate trials during Trump's time in office.

Trump faced abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges in his 2020 impeachment trial. He then became the first president in history to be impeached twice, after being accused of inciting the violent Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump was acquitted both times.

Jacobs, the Long Island voter, said not only does he think Biden is innocent, but that the current investigation into the president is a move to minimize Trump’s record.

“They're trying to make it seem like Trump got impeached, but look, Biden also did, so not a big deal,” Jacobs said. “Again, I say this as a Republican, I don't believe that Biden has done anything impeachable. I think they're just trying to minimize what happened to Trump by sticking the same thing on Biden.”

Meanwhile, Paco Petelo, a registered Democrat who has become disillusioned with the current administration and is currently undecided on a 2024 candidate, said he thinks the inquiry is just as appropriate as what Trump faced.

“I think they need to look into that and do some impeachment hearings,” Petelo, 58 and a flight attendant from Huntington Beach, California, said.

