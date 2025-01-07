Can Ghana's new president meet the voters' high expectations?

Thomas Naadi - BBC News, Tamale & Accra
·8 min read
Two supporters of John Mahama pose by the roadside for a photograph in Accra on 3 December 2024. One is wearing the emblem of the National Democratic Congress - an umbrella - as a hat
[AFP]

Ghana's former President John Mahama won last month's elections by a landslide but he will be under enormous pressure to meet the expectations of voters as he assumes office.

After more than three years of economic misery, Ghanaians want a quick fix.

Mahama promised to create jobs and tackle corruption but that will be easier said than done.

He swept back to power after eight years in opposition, running what political analyst Nansata Yakubu described as a "masterclass" in campaigning.

Mahama defeated Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia by 56.6% of votes to 41.6% to notch up the biggest margin of victory by a candidate in 24 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

His party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also managed to land an overwhelming majority in parliament, securing 183 seats out of 276.

They are one seat short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass laws and approve budgets and contracts without the vote of MPs from the other side of the political divide.

The result of one parliamentary seat is yet to be declared because of discrepancies. Four other seats are being challenged in court by the NDC.

But voter turnout was lower than in the 2020 election, especially in some of the heartlands of Bawumia's New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting some people there - disillusioned with its performance in government - stayed at home.

As Mahama's supporters celebrated his victory, Belinda Amuzu - a teacher in the northern city of Tamale, a stronghold of Mahama - summed up their hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm expecting the new government to change the economy, so that the hardship will come down. He should also prosecute corrupt officials so that it will be a lesson to others," she told the BBC.

"The hardship" has become a common phrase in Ghana since the economy hit rock-bottom in 2022, causing a cost-of-living crisis that shredded Bawumia's reputation as an "economic whizz-kid" - and led to his defeat at the hands of Mahama.

However, during his state of the nation address on Friday, outgoing President Nana Akufo Addo said he was leaving behind a recovered economy.

"We are handing over the country with gross international reserves of almost $8bn (£6.4bn). This is more than the $6.2bn my administration inherited in 2017," he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disbursed about $1.9bn to support the country's economic recovery since Ghana signed onto the programme in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, opposition MPs disagree with Akufo Addo's assessment.

"The people of Ghana have already given their verdict on the true state of the nation and that verdict was very clear. Economic hardship, huge debt overhang, high youth unemployment, hopelessness and more," said minority MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi Boah.

Ghanaian economist Prof Godfred Bokpin told the BBC the challenges facing the next government were huge.

"What Ghana needs right now is credible leadership, lean government and efficiency in public service delivery. Without that, there cannot be a future," he said.

Mahama has promised to bring down the size of the cabinet from more than 80 to around 60, but Prof Bokpin argued it should be even smaller while political analyst Dr Kwame Asah-Asante stressed the need for appointments to be on merit rather than loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama was flanked by former Education Minister Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who is set to become Ghana's first female vice-president.

Dr Yakubu said her appointment was not one of "tokenism" and she was not someone who could be "manipulated".

"We have a fantastic first female vice-president in Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang," she told the BBC Focus on Africa podcast.

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to John Mahama, walks off the stage after delivering a speech on 24 April 2024 in Accra, Ghana. Behind her is a screen with a photo of her and words 'Trust Worthy'
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang helped John Mahama achieve a landslide victory [Getty Images]

Mahama served his first four-year term as president after winning in 2012, but lost his re-election bid in 2016 as Nana Akufo-Addo rose to power with Bawumia as his running-mate.

Dr Yakubu said Mahama contested the 2016 election on his track record in building roads, schools and hospitals but voters rejected him, as their mantra then was: "We don't eat infrastructure."

But, she said, during the Covid pandemic voters came to appreciate the infrastructure his government had built, especially hospitals.

This - along with the fact that the economy had plunged into a deep crisis under the current government, forcing it to seek a $3bn (£2.4bn) bailout from the IMF - led to Mahama being re-elected, Dr Yakubu added.

She told the BBC that Mahama would now be expected to fulfil his campaign promise to create jobs in order to bring down the unemployment rate of almost 15%, and to ease the cost-of-living crisis by scrapping some taxes - or what Ghanaians call "nuisance taxes".

Mahama has promised to make Ghana a "24-hour economy" through the creation of night-time jobs in both the public and private sectors. He said he would give businesses tax incentives to stay open at night and reduce electricity prices for them.

But his critics have doubts, pointing out that Ghana plunged into its worst electricity crisis during his first term and the power cuts were so bad that Mahama joked at the time that he was known as "Mr Dumsor" - "dum" means "off" and "sor" means "on" in the local Twi language.

He has pledged to abolish several taxes - including the much-criticised electronic levy on mobile transactions and the one on the carbon emissions produced by petrol or diesel-powered vehicles.

Prof Bokpin said he doubted the Mahama administration would be able to fulfil its promises.

"They have not done the cost-benefit analysis. There's no budgetary space to translate those promises into actuals," he said.

Prof Bokin believes that complete economic recovery and growth will take a long time.

He said: ''If you're talking about economic transformation and inclusive productivity growth, you're looking at probably 15 years and beyond of doing the right things conistently.

"In Ghana we are unable to do the right thing consistently for long. We do the right things in between elections and then we mess up.''

But Mahama is confident he will prove his critics wrong, saying he intends to renegotiate the conditions of the IMF loan so money is freed up for "social intervention programmes" in a country where 7.3 million people live in poverty.

In an interview ahead of the election, Mahama told the BBC the IMF wanted "a certain balance" in government finances.

"If you're able to cut expenditure, and you're able to increase revenue and increase non-tax revenue coming in, you'll be able to create a balance," he said.

A street vendor, wearing a John Mahama T-shirt, smiles as she hoists a big platter of food above her head, in Accra, Ghana - 5 December 2024
Ghanaians are hoping that food prices will drop under the new government [Reuters]

Dr Asah-Asante said Mahama's experience as former president would stand him in good stead to navigate Ghana through choppy waters.

"Of course, he is likely to encounter difficulties, but he has what it takes to turn things around," the analyst added.

Apart from the economy, corruption is one of the biggest issues facing Ghana but not everyone is convinced that Mahama will be able to tackle the scourge.

Mahama's previous stint in government - as vice-president and president - was plagued by corruption allegations, although he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In 2020, a UK court had found that aviation giant Airbus had used bribes to secure contracts with Ghana for military planes between 2009 and 2015.

An investigation was then started in Ghana, but the Office of the Special Prosecutor, in a decision announced just months before the election, concluded there was no evidence that Mahama was involved in any corrupt activities himself.

"Our best days are not behind us; our best days are ahead of us. Forward ever - backwards never"", Source: John Mahama, Source description: Ghana's incoming president, Image: John Mahama, in a white T-shirt, speaks from the podium in Tamale, Ghana, on 27 July 2024
"Our best days are not behind us; our best days are ahead of us. Forward ever - backwards never"", Source: John Mahama, Source description: Ghana's incoming president, Image: John Mahama, in a white T-shirt, speaks from the podium in Tamale, Ghana, on 27 July 2024

The outgoing government has also been dogged by corruption allegations, including over the purchase of ambulance spare parts at a cost of $34.9m and a controversial national cathedral project in which $58m has been spent without any progress in building it.

Mahama promised his government would tackle corruption, and ensure that officials were prosecuted for wrongdoing.

"We are thinking about special courts," he told the BBC.

Mahama has already set up what he calls Operation Recover All Loot (Oral), aimed at investigating state funds and assets allegedly stolen by outgoing government officials.

Dr Asah-Asante said Mahama should demand financial accountability from the outgoing government during a handover phase so that "whatever has gone wrong, he will be able to right" as soon as his government takes office next month.

The analyst added that Mahama, who will be inaugurated on Tuesday when President Akufo-Addo steps down after his two terms in office, had no choice but to meet the expectations of Ghanaians - or else they would "punish his government the way they have punished the NPP".

Mahama succinctly acknowledged this in his victory speech, saying: "Expectations of Ghanaians are very high, and we cannot afford to disappoint them.

"Our best days are not behind us; our best days are ahead of us. Forward ever - backwards never."

Ghana election banner
[BBC]
Ghana election banner
[BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

A woman looking at her mobile phone and the graphic BBC News Africa
[Getty Images/BBC]

BBC Africa podcasts

Latest Stories

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “If Trump — I’m…

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • ‘Tell Him to Get Lost’: Musk’s Dad Urges Public to Ignore His Son

    Elon Musk’s dad has some advice for Brits who are taking issue with the world’s richest man trying to insert himself into their politics through social media fiat. “Just don’t listen to him, that’s all,” Errol Musk said in an interview with LBC radio Monday. “I’d say don’t worry about it. Tell him to get lost.” After realizing he could become a White House adviser by donating $250 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, camping out near the transition team headquarters and ranting no

  • Canada as a 51st state? Republicans would never win another general election

    Canada as the 51st state would doom the Republican Party. If Donald Trump cannot understand he’s taunting useful U.S. allies with annexation threats, he could at least follow his electoral instincts.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Trump Privately Complains About Clingy Elon Musk: NYT Reporter

    Publicly, Donald Trump is thrilled to have his mega-donor and “First Buddy” Elon Musk camping out just a few hundred feet from his house. Privately, he seems to be tiring of Musk dropping in whenever he feels like it. “Trump does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot,” New York Times journalist and “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman told tech reporter Kara Swisher during the latest episode of Swisher’s podcast, On.

  • Opinion - Donald Trump is walking into a slew of trials and tribulations

    When Donald Trump takes the oath of office for the second time in two weeks, he will face a nearly impossible task of governing effectively.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Frets About Snowstorm Disruption to Trump’s Election Certification

    House Republicans averted one crisis last week, but another storm is brewing. On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to overcome the GOP’s super-slim majority—and threats from internal defectors—to keep his gavel, thanks to some heavy politicking from President-elect Donald Trump. Failure to quickly elect a speaker could have delayed Monday’s joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results.

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • ‘Backbiting,’ ‘drama’ won’t be tolerated in Trump White House: Wiles

    Susie Wiles, President-elect Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, said there won’t be any “backbiting” or “drama” tolerated in the next administration. “I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles, who was Trump’s campaign co-chair and is a veteran political consultant, said in an interview with Axios. “My team…

  • Trump Hands Johnson a Poisoned Chalice: His ‘Big, Beautiful’ MAGA Bill

    House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said congressional Republicans will try to push through a “big, beautiful bill” that will enshrine the core tenets of President-elect Donald Trump’s hardline MAGA agenda in one fell legislative swoop. During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Johnson tacked on an aggressive pledge to pass the mammoth legislation—which he said could touch on taxes, federal spending, energy, the border, regulations and “dismantling the deep state”—by Memorial Day. “I think at the en

  • Bannon Wants Trump to Conduct ‘Exorcism’ on White House After Soros Medal Ceremony

    George Soros has received one of the highest civilian honors a US president can grant and Steve Bannon is having absolutely none of it. The far-right fringe commentator used his Saturday appearance on his War Room podcast to rail against the progressive philanthropist being granted the Medal of Freedom by outgoing President Joe Biden, even calling for the White House to be “exorcised” after the ceremony was held there. As Bannon put it, “Today, they’re showing you who’s in charge. The demon hims