More than just meals: Culinary students gain hands-on experience at Food Bank of the Rockies

The University of Pennsylvania will impose major sanctions against Carey Law School professor Amy Wax, after an investigation concluded that she "engaged in 'flagrant unprofessional conduct,'" which included "a history of making sweeping and derogatory generalizations about groups by race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and immigration status." The university also found that Wax "on numerous occasions in and out of the classroom and in public, [made] discriminatory and disparaging statements targeting specific racial, ethnic, and other groups with which many students identify." The Faculty Senate Committee on Academic Freedom and Responsibility released a report Tuesday confirming sanctions against the tenured professor, which includes a one-year suspension with half-pay, the loss of her named chair and an inability to represent Penn in public appearances, among other measures.