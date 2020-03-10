More than just a race: Cain's Quest team highlights missing and murdered Indigenous women

Why does someone sign up for a 3,100 kilometre race through some of the most expansive land in Newfoundland and Labrador?

For some it's about trying to get a spot on that podium, for others it's the challenge of pushing their mind and skills to the max and for others it's about something even larger than that.

Instead of sponsors plastered all over Team Bernice's snowmobile, there are stickers of two women's faces with angel wings around them.

"Bernice was my niece," said Grand Chief of the Innu Nation, Gregory Rich. "She was a victim of violence and she was murdered."

Bernice Rich was 21 years old when she was choked, then dragged into the woods in Sheshatshiu where her body was found.

"I want to spread the word against the violence against women. It's not about winning or losing, it's about sending a message to the public to be more aware of this issue."

The other woman pictured on their snowmobiles is Loretta Saunders, a 26-year-old Inuk university student who was murdered in 2014.

Gregory Rich said Cain's Quest is an amazing way to do that because the race has checkpoints in 17 communities across Labrador, providing a large platform for his message.

"It's truly more than just a race for me," he said.

This is his third race, but his nephew's first.

Bryan Rich is racing for his aunt Bernice, but also for his mother who died on Valentines Day. He had even bought her a ticket to be at the race. He said her presence will still be with him.

He has braided one of her bandanas around his handlebars and plans on laying the bandana on her grave once he finishes the race.

"She will always be in front of me watching over me," Bryan Rich said.

He said although he's prepared for some gruelling days, he will take comfort in riding through the sunsets, his mother's favourite time of the day.

Looking forward

Although only his first race, Bryan Rich is already preparing for his next one. He wants to keep the event in the family, experiencing the ride with different relatives.

Hailing from from Natuashish, he said he's very connected to the race as it relates so closely to his culture.

Meg Roberts/CBC More

"I've been doing it all my life. It's part of my culture," he said. "I like being outside. I love the terrain and the mountains."

Sitting beside Bryan on his snowmobile a day before the race, his uncle echoed his thoughts.

"We grew up on this land … It's our land," Gregory Rich said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador