More lake-effect snow forecast for New York, Pennsylvania and other Great Lakes region states

A lake-effect snow band unleashed heavy snow across the Great Lakes, burying parts of New York and Pennsylvania under feet of snow and stranding motorists on frozen highways in Ohio on Tuesday. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Winter storm watches continue for parts of New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio on Wednesday, where lake-effect snow is expected to wallop parts of the Great Lakes region, while a good portion of the continental United States is experiencing bitter-cold temperatures.

According to the latest short-range forecast from the National Weather Service, heavy lake-enhanced snow is expected to move downwind from Lakes Erie and Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday.

Portions of eastern upper and northern lower Michigan could get hit with 6 to 16 inches of snow, with winds gusts up to 40 mph, through Thursday, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties in New York could have additional snow accumulations of over 7 inches through Thursday; parts of that region were already slammed with nearly 5 feet of snow over the weekend. In Buffalo, at the Sunday-night Bills game, hundreds of fans shoveled Highmark Stadium to clear snow that buried the seats.

Northern New England could see some moderate to heavy snow on Wednesday, while light to moderate snow is forecast for parts of the northeast and southern New England.

Lake effect snow blankets Ashtabula County, Ohio. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Advisories and warnings

Portions of the Great Lakes region are under winter storm watches for the next few days, NWS meteorologists said.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Michigan through Thursday and for parts of northern and western New York and northeastern Ohio through Friday.

Lake-effect snow warnings are also in effect through Thursday evening for portions of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York.

Lake-effect snow occures when cold air driven by wind flows over lakes that aren’t as cold. In the case of this winter weather storm, the Great Lakes are experiencing record warmth.

Freezing temperatures for millions

Snow blankets a home in Ashtabula County, Ohio, on Tuesday. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

About 70% of the continental U.S., roughly 220 million people, will experience below-freezing temperatures in the next few days. The NWS said temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast through Wednesday night.

Cities like New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Cincinnati will feel the deep chill all week.