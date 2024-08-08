More leadership gone from Riviera Beach utilities

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump’s speaking style has deteriorated over recent years in certain ways which are potential indications of cognitive decline, experts say.Speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics noted a decline in the former president’s verbal complexity since 2017 which has also been coupled with a rise in disjointed and sometimes incoherent speech patterns. While there may be several benign explanations for the changes, others are more alarming.A previous Stat analysis during