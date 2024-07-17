More and more travel insurers are wrongly rejecting claims – here’s how not to get caught out

The Financial Ombudsman Service says that most of the complaints it received about travel insurance in the past year were from people whose claims had been rejected - Alamy/PA

The number of complaints about travel insurance which were brought to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) surged by 19 per cent in the past year. Barring 2020-2021, when travel was most impacted by Covid 19, complaints are now at their highest level for a decade.

Overall, says the FOS, which resolves disputes between consumers and financial firms, there were 4,466 complaints in the last financial year (2023-24). This compares with 3,745 in 2022-23 and just 2,510 in the year before the pandemic. Not only that, but the proportion of complaints upheld is also trending upwards and it too reached a new high – 44 per cent compared with only 34 per cent in the year before the pandemic. Look at it another way and the number of times the FOS has found in favour of the consumer in such cases has more than doubled from 853 to 1,965 in the last five years.

According to the FOS, and perhaps not surprisingly, most of the complaints it received about travel insurance were driven by people whose claims had been rejected. In essence, the figures seem to be suggesting two key trends: first, that more things are going wrong with people’s holidays, so they are falling back on their insurance to help them out. Second, that the proportion of complaints which are being upheld is now so high suggests that insurers have become much too aggressive in the way they assess and reject claims. When we buy travel insurance we do so on trust, paying the premium up front and we need to be confident that we can rely on it when things do go wrong. These figures are a worrying blow to that confidence.

Top of the list of rising trends identified by the FOS was the number of policyholders having claims rejected or reduced because the insurer ruled that pre-existing medical conditions had not been properly disclosed. In some ways this is surprising. In recent years, insurers have become more and more pernickety in the medical checks they make before offering cover or quoting a premium. So it seems to me likely that people are more likely to declare conditions and generally aware of the risks that they might be running if they don’t reveal a condition when they buy the policy. On the other hand, they may simply be taking an ill-advised gamble to avoid higher premiums

Also of concern is increasing dissatisfaction with the levels of emergency assistance offered after falling ill abroad. Frustratingly, the FOS is unable to supply data on the proportion of claims which were upheld in different areas. So it isn’t possible to say to what extent this is because people have unrealistic expectations of what they are entitled to or because the specialised companies which are contracted to offer help in these situations are falling short. But the fact that nearly half of complaints are being upheld overall is a worrying indication that standards may be slipping, especially since, as the Association of British Insurers (ABI) itself acknowledges, travel insurance is “primarily designed to cover the cost of any emergency medical treatment needed overseas”.

Other areas where complaints were most common were those about claims for delayed or missed flights and lost and stolen luggage.

A spokesperson for the ABI said that they will “look to learn” from the complaints and it is “working with the industry to understand how we can work together to reduce non-disclosures of pre-existing medical conditions, and address any issues in this area. We also continue to look at additional ways we can help consumers better understand travel insurance.” In the meantime, make sure you know what your travel insurance covers and how best to make a claim.