As more people buy Canadian, these farmers are reaping the benefits

Natalie Childs of Agricola Cooperative Farm said an increase in sales is a good thing to come out of ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S.

The threat of a trade war between Canada and the United States has prompted a "buy Canadian" movement, one that local farmers say is growing their business more than ever.

On Feb. 3, U.S. President Donald Trump put a 30-day pause on his promise of a widespread tariff on Canadian imports, halting counter-tariffs and temporarily stopping the threat of price increases to Canadians already feeling the pinch on their grocery bills.

But U.S. tariffs are still a possibility in the near future, and many Canadians have started buying local in response.

Now some farmers say they're starting to see the benefits.

Natalie Childs at Agricola Cooperative Farm said she's already seen a spike in sales that she credits to customers' desire to buy local.

Nestled in the hills of Petite Nation, Qué., the farm grows vegetables, herbs and cut flowers, and distributes its produce through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares. Customers buy a share at the beginning of the growing season, and receive a box each week during the harvest

Compared to the same time last year, the farm has seen about a 20 per cent increase in CSA share sales, Childs said..

Natalie Childs and three friends took over the land for Agricola Cooperative Farm in 2019. What was then an exclusively asparagus farm has now been transformed into a community hub growing veggies, herbs and flowers.

Customers locking in prices

"It's a way of getting your groceries, but I think it's also that idea of [how] community supported agriculture is also a way of participating a bit more directly in the local food system," she said.

In addition to boycotting American products, customers are likely drawn to the security a local farm, Childs said.

While American plans to tariff Canadian goods are on hold, the cost of certain foods could increase if they're implemented. But Childs said her farm already knows how much production will cost for the season, so some customers are buying now to "lock in" their prices.

"There's a real security in that," she said.

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market at the Aberdeen Pavillion in Ottawa was slightly busier than usual this weekend, according to vendors, who credit a push to buy local for the bump in business.

Can't keep up with demand

Just across the border, farmers in eastern Ontario are also feeling a rise in sales.

Booths at Ottawa's Lansdowne Farmers' Market were busier than normal on Sunday, according to some of the farmers there.

"I've had several customers so far today come up and [say], 'We're buying local,'" said Servaas Van Der Heyden of Ingleside Tomatoes.

His small farm can't grow produce fast enough to keep up with demand, he added.

John Weatherhead and Isabelle Medcof of Waratah Downs farm pose for a photo at the Lansdowne Farmers' Market in Ottawa on Feb. 9, 2025. They both say they they're pleased by a push to buy local that's emerged in the wake of U.S. tariff threats.

For others, like John Weatherhead of Waratah Downs farm in Perth, Ont., it's a bit harder to tell whether there's an increased demand.

But seeing customers in search of local produce is a good sign.

"I think we should be buying local regardless," Weatherhead said. "Maybe it's a good thing that has woken Canadians up to this buying Canadian instead of going elsewhere."