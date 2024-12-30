More people driving the wrong way down motorways - and blaming their sat navs

There has been a "deadly" rise in reports of people driving the wrong way down England's motorways in the last year, an investigation has found.

There has been a 15% increase in incidents - with some of them down to drivers "blindly" following their sat navs, according to the AA.

Figures obtained by the PA news agency from National Highways show 988 incidents involving "oncoming vehicles" were reported on England's motorways in the year to November 17.

That is up from 858 in the previous 12 months, averaging 19 each week.

"The increase in the number of vehicles being driven in the wrong direction on motorways is frightening," said AA president Edmund King.

"The consequences of wrong-way driving can be devastating and deadly."

Five people died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the M6 near Tebay services, Cumbria on 15 October.

Earlier this year, two people were killed and four were seriously injured when a stolen van was driven the wrong way on the M25 in Hertfordshire in an attempt to evade the police.

Barancan Nurcin, then 22, was given an 18-year prison sentence at St Albans Crown Court.

"Various incidents are clearly down to criminals trying to evade the police. There is absolutely no excuse to deliberately drive the wrong way," said Mr King.

"Other drivers have blamed their sat navs, which they have blindly followed.

"In locations where genuine mistakes have been made, there should be a full review of signage and road layout to ensure they are intuitive."

Drivers who see a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction are urged to contact 999 if it is safe to do so, or use a motorway SOS phone to alert the authorities.