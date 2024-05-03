More people living in Polk homeless camps, SCOTUS weighs bans on sleeping outdoors
Homelessness is a growing issue across America and right here in the Tampa Bay Area. Now it is a focus of the U.S. Supreme Court. Deep in the woods just outside of Winter Haven, are a cluster of tents and tarps. There are 46 people that live in this homeless encampment, including Brandy C. who has been there for five years. “I just made a mistake and I've been stuck here since. I'm trying to fix it and I can’t,” said Brandy.