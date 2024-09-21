More physical education coming for K-8 schools this year

Students from Geary Elementary School are seen here on balance bikes, part of a lesson that focuses on balance, agility and spatial awareness. (Submitted by Anglophone School District West - image credit)
Students from Geary Elementary School are seen here on balance bikes, part of a lesson that focuses on balance, agility and spatial awareness. (Submitted by Anglophone School District West - image credit)

Students across the province are now back in class for another school year, and many kindergarten to Grade 8 students will be spending more time in the gym.

An action plan for anglophone schools from the Department of Education released in April lists "embedding 30 minutes of physical education for K-8 daily in addition to outdoor education opportunities" as one of 11 recommendations to improve education.

It's not a new initiative, but Erika Jutras, spokesperson for the the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, said "after consultations, it was determined many schools were not achieving this target." Jutras said the department will be working to help schools reach this goal.

Ross Campbell spent many years teaching gym class and is now the subject co-ordinator for physical education and outdoor education for the Anglophone West School District. He's a self-described champion for phys. ed. and was consulted on the report.

"It's about creating a well-rounded individual who is capable, competent and confident in physical movement and physical skill in order to work, in order to play, in order to live that happy lifestyle going forward," Campbell said.

Students from Gibson Neil Elementary are seen during an outdoor gym class.
Students from Gibson Neil Elementary are seen during an outdoor gym class.

Students from Gibson Neil Elementary during an outdoor gym class. A Department of Education survey of anglophone schools in 2023-2024 found 76.5 per cent of K-8 schools, were not offering 30 minutes of phys. ed. each day. (Submitted by Anglophone School District West)

Many schools are already implementing the change, he said, and the Department of Education confirms all kindergarten to Grade 8 schools will be including 30 minutes of daily physical activity within three years.

"More phys. ed. will be great for students because it allows them that outlet to get out and actually physically do something," Campbell said. "But it also allows them to learn skills to apply in other environments."

New target ambitious

A Department of Education survey of anglophone schools in 2023-2024 found 76.5 per cent of K-8 schools, 137 of 179, were not offering 30 minutes of phys. ed. each day.

Campbell said the discussion among educators leading up to the new target was about how to improve school culture, mental fitness and enhance learning, which all suffered as a result of the pandemic.

The impact on students during that time was something John MacDonald saw first-hand. He was a physical education teacher and coach for 23 years at Fredericton High School, before retiring in June 2023.

"Too many kids had been inactive for a long period of time — I'm going to say about a year and a half for some of them," he said.

"They really didn't like phys. ed., didn't want to change and didn't want to participate."

John MacDonald, a retired phys. ed. teacher, walks his dog, Duke, around his neighbourhood outside Fredericton. He says his goal as a teacher was to encourage students to give physical activity a try. (Allyson McCormack/CBC)

MacDonald said one look at New Brunswick's overstretched health-care system and obesity levels shows there's a problem. It's a sentiment the action plan touched on as well.

It cited a 2012 report by the chief medical officer of health on obesity rates, showing more than 60 percent of adults aged 18 and older, and 24 per cent of children and youth aged 12-17, were overweight or obese in New Brunswick.

Still, MacDonald said when he was teaching, his classes were not about becoming an elite athlete. He just wanted to see students try.

"If at the beginning of the semester you're running five minutes and I get you up to seven, and you're giving me your best, then that's great. You've improved. Thank you very much."

Laurel Richmond, registered psychologist in Fredericton, says the 30 minutes of daily physical education should be seen as a baseline. (Submitted by Laurel Richmond)

It's that understanding that Laurel Richmond, a registered psychologist in Fredericton, said is key to student engagement.

"There's been more recognition now for the need for more inclusive environments to allow students to participate, without the pressure of being the most physically fit or most competitive," she said.

Physical, mental fitness tied together

Richmond has big concerns that New Brunswickers are "losing sight of the importance of physical fitness" and are becoming too lenient with children who don't want to try new activities.

"We're seeing a big rise in experiential avoidance," she said. "Anxiety actually goes up when we avoid … and this is what all the research is showing us, that the more we avoid, the more our world shrinks and the more anxiety actually increases."

Richmond stressed that 30 minutes of daily activity should be seen as a baseline, not the ceiling. But she said it's a positive step forward and can help lay the groundwork for lifelong habits.

"By promoting regular movement throughout the day, children are more likely to develop a positive association with physical activity, which can reduce anxiety about engaging in these activities later in life, especially when mental health challenges arise."

