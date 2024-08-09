More problems at surgery already in special measures

A GP practice that was already in special measures has again been warned to improve its practices.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) returned to Moss Side Medical Centre in Leyland in May, and discovered issues previously raised had not been addressed.

Further problems found included the use of out-of-date clinical items, ineffective monitoring of staff training and a failure to complete risk assessments.

The CQC said it is closely monitoring the practice - which it rated inadequate - and it will remain in special measures until improvements are made.

'Further shortfalls'

Inspectors found the practice, on Moss Side Way, was not effectively monitoring staff training to assess whether they had the appropriate skills and experience to carry out their roles.

The had not fully completed risk assessments including for fire safety, infection prevention, or for the use of equipment.

Healthcare assistants were vaccinating people without prior authorisation from a GP, and some of the records were missing information such as the date of the vaccination, the CQC said.

They also found "a significant number" of out-of-date clinical items like pre-injection swabs, plasters, gloves and face masks.

Sheila Grant, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “During our inspection of Moss Side Medical Centre, we found issues raised at our previous inspection hadn’t been addressed fully and we identified further shortfalls.

“We’ve told the surgery exactly where improvements need to be made and have taken further regulatory action to protect people who use the service."

