Is more rain coming to Modesto? Here’s the latest weather forecast for the area

After a weekend of gray skies and rain showers, what’s next for Modesto?

Will there be more rain?

Here’s what the latest weather forecast shows:

What’s in the weather forecast for Modesto?

According to the National Weather Service, Modesto could see some rain this week.

Monday evening’s forecast shows mostly cloudy skies and light winds sweeping at around 5 mph. The temperature will be around 43 degrees.

On Tuesday, skies will be partly sunny, with temperatures ranging from a high temperature near 63 degrees and a low temperature around 45. Winds will sweep at around 5 to 9 mph.

A steady rain falls downtown in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Wednesday’s forecast shows mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Gusts will sweep at around 6 mph. The high will be near 63 degrees and the low near 46.

Thursday will see mostly clear, sunny skies. Temperatures will range from a high near 62 to a low around 42.

The clear, sunny skies are expected to continue into Friday, with a high near 64 degrees to a low around 42.

Saturday and Sunday will both see partly sunny skies.

How much rain has fallen in Modesto so far?

The Modesto Irrigation District measured about 0.2 inches of rain at its downtown office on Friday. Nearly 0.2 inches were reported on Saturday, and roughly 0.02 inches fell on Sunday.

As of Monday, this rain season — which began on July 1 — has produced about 12 inches of precipitation in total.

Last year’s rain season produced about 19 inches of rain.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.