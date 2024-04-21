More rain in the forecast? SLO County in for week of overcast skies, chance of showers

John Lindsey
·4 min read

Last weekend’s heavy rain pushed precipitation totals well above average for this rainfall season (July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024) throughout the Central Coast.

Rocky Butte, near Hearst Castle, has recorded 71.4 inches or 178% of normal this season. At the Paso Robles Airport, 18.2 inches of rain has fallen, or 141%of average, while the Santa Maria Airport has seen 17.3 inches, or 133% of the average. The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport has recorded an astounding 25.2 inches. Typically, the airport sees about 16 inches. Much like Santa Barbara, Cal Poly — home of climatology for San Luis Obispo since 1869 — has recorded 25.3 inches or 110% of normal.

This marks the second year in a row that the Central Coast has seen above-average rainfall, which leads to the question, have there ever been three consecutive years of above-average rainfall. The answer is yes.

Since 1869, the rainfall records at Cal Poly have recorded six occurrences of three or four straight years of above-average rainfall. This occurred last during the 1994 through 1997 rainfall seasons, which saw four years of above-average rainfall, and again in 1972 through 1974 and 1939 through 1942, on a seemingly 20- to 30-year cycle.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts that a transition from El Niño to ENSO-neutral is likely by June 2024, with the increasing odds of La Niña developing by August 2024.

The majority of the time, a La Niña condition produces below-average rainfall along the Central Coast. However, after an El Niño cycle with two consecutive years of above-normal rainfall, a La Niña condition has produced below-average rainfall the following year for the Central Coast since 1950.

This week’s weather forecast: On Saturday, persistent northwesterly winds along the California coastline will allow the marine layer with pockets of fog and mist to develop in the coastal valleys and along the beaches. The low stratus clouds will clear from the coastal valleys during the late morning, but many beaches will remain overcast for most of the day. The inland valleys will warm up to the 80s under clear skies.

High pressure over California will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Sunday morning. This offshore flow will produce clear skies and warm temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, reaching the 80s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and high 70s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) and along the beaches. The coastal regions will cool during the afternoon as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds develop, except the southerly-facing beaches of Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach, which will remain warm.

A trough of low pressure will develop along the California coastline on Monday through Tuesday, creating persistent gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds. This, in turn, will allow the low marine clouds to develop along the coastline and many of the coastal valleys during the night and morning. The beaches will remain mostly overcast with areas of mist and fog.

A weak cold front will move through Central California on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a deep marine layer. It will be followed by fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and clearing skies on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

A late-season low-pressure system is forecast through the region on Friday with increasing clouds, scattered rain showers and the chance of thunderstorms. In this system’s wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and clearing skies are forecast later Friday into next Saturday. Strong to gale-force northwesterly winds are expected for most of next week.

Surf report

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (295-degree deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast on Saturday through Sunday.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast on Monday through Tuesday, becoming a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly sea and swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) on Wednesday into Thursday.

This northwesterly (290-degree deep-water) sea and swell will increase to 8- to 10-feet (with a 5- to 9-second period) Friday into next Saturday.

Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell, will be 1- to 2-foot southern hemisphere (215-degree deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Sunday through Wednesday.

Seawater temperatures: Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Thursday, decreasing to 52 and 54 degrees on Friday through next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

48, 81

48, 75

48, 65

46, 65

44, 66

47, 63

45, 70

47, 73

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

53, 79

53, 70

53, 65

51, 65

49, 65

48, 61

46, 67

52, 70

John Lindsey is a retired PG&E marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold

    ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time. Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John said the young killer whale swam to an area of the lagoon where members of the neighbouring Nuchatlaht First Nation tossed about 18 kilograms of seal meat into the water on Thursday evening. They witnessed her grabbing the chunks in i

  • Can't see the forest for the freeze: Hikers stumble on trees frozen by 'hyper-localized icing'

    Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out hiking when they stumbled across an isolated section of frozen trees and bushes. (Submitted by Em Oates)Two women hiking near Flatrock, N.L., recently were stunned when they came across a section of trail with an "ice forest": trees glazed in layers of ice surrounded by unfrozen trees.On a trail nestled between trees in the Avalon Peninsula town about 25 kilometres from St. John's, Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out for a hike April 12 when they c

  • Popularity of EVs presents waste challenge of dead batteries...or does it?

    Electric vehicles are effective tools to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but their batteries can pose eco-friendly challenges once they reach their inevitable end of life

  • Planters beware: Looming frost threat across Ontario and Quebec

    Despite a warmer start to the year, and an early arrival of some plants and flowers, those eager to get in their gardens to plant, may want to hold on a little bit longer. A chill is in the air

  • It’s ‘irresponsible’ to ignore widespread consciousness across animal world, dozens of scientists argue

    There is good reason to believe fish, amphibians, molluscs and insects are sentient, according to a new declaration signed by three dozen scientists. The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness argues that current scientific research indicates such widespread animal consciousness is a “realistic possibility” — and that scientists and policymakers must take that into account when considering risks to…

  • Biden Thwarts Trump And Blocks Mining Road, Oil Drilling In Alaska

    The president's administration barred oil and gas development on millions of acres in the state and moved to kill a controversial mining road.

  • 3 B.C. hunters fined, banned for killing wildlife out of season

    Three men from British Columbia's Lower Mainland have been fined and banned from hunting for 10 years each for "unlawfully killing wildlife," including a deer pregnant with two fawns, in an area near Kamloops, B.C.Kyaw Aue Thah, Boe Boe Gyi and Ywa Baw Mu appeared before a provincial court judge on Thursday and were sentenced to violations under the Wildlife Act, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).In a social media post, the service wrote that one man was fined $8,000 and

  • Opinion: The Indian election issue that will impact the world (and no one is talking about)

    As India’s national election kicks off, climate researcher Aditya Valiathan Pilai explores why climate change isn’t a major issue for the main BJP and Congress parties.

  • Plastic Is Starting to Generate a Staggering Proportion of Earth's Carbon Pollution

    More on plastic: Scientists Find Bottled Water Filled With Hundreds of Thousands of Microplastics

  • Morning fog, isolated Saturday storms, morning rain Sunday and much cooler

    Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the weekend forecast, first letting you know where fog could be a concern on Saturday morning, then tracking fronts that will bring rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday letting you know when rain/storms are most likely where you are, and how they'll affect temperatures each day, while finally turning to what's in store for temperatures and rain chances next week!

  • Saskatchewan’s impressive late-season chill is coldest since 1966

    Temperatures came in nearly 15 degrees below seasonal across Saskatchewan as a pattern more common of late winter descended on the Prairies

  • RFK Jr.’s onetime allies in environmental advocacy call for him to drop out

    Environmental groups are condemning Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid and his environmental policy in new efforts on Friday, portraying him as a candidate who will increase the chances former President Donald Trump is reelected.

  • Spring rollercoaster on deck for the Prairies

    On April 18th, Regina recorded a daytime high of -2.8 degrees, where their average daytime high this time of year is 13 degrees and it's all thanks to a stubborn ridge. A brief snap of cold is followed by a drastic warmup after the weekend. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.

  • Seven times weather unexpectedly changed the course of history

    History books are full of tragic storms, but there are plenty of major global events that were silently shaped by the weather on those fateful days.

  • Alberta snow makes its way into Quebec; here's how much is ahead

    Winter's not done with Quebec just yet

  • These Devices Add Hundreds To Your Electricity Bill

    Winter is right around the corner, and cooler days mean an increased need to turn on the heat. Unfortunately, this can also translate into higher electricity bills. Check Out: 10 Things Frugal People...

  • Curbside recycling changes in Saint John will end nighttime collection

    Saint John will be rolling out a new curbside recycling program at the beginning of May that will see all residents putting their recycling out by 7 a.m. for collection, with no more nighttime pickup, as Miller Waste, a private company, takes over collection."The majority of the residents will also see a change in the day of the week in which they have the recycling collected," said Tim O'Reilly, director of public works for the city, adding there will be no change to garbage collection.The move

  • Watch for Lyrid fireballs to light up the sky Sunday night

    One of the oldest known meteor showers peaks Sunday night. Check your weather forecast and find somewhere dark to watch for fireballs streaking across the sky.

  • Internet data centers are fueling drive to old power source: Coal

    - - - Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly reported that Prince William County receives $400 million annually in taxes on the computer equipment inside data centers. It receives $100 million annually. In addition, the article incorrectly stated that two FirstEnergy plants in West Virginia have been equipped with carbon-capturing technology. They do not have such technology in place, The article has been corrected.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • Toronto Zoo says 'friendly and determined' snow leopard Jita is pregnant

    TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says Jita the "friendly and determined" two-year-old snow leopard is pregnant. Jita was brought to the Toronto Zoo in January after she was identified as a suitable match for nine-year-old male Pemba, who zoo officials describe as playful and sensitive. Zoo officials claim it was "love at first sight" – or smell – between the pair of snow leopards. They say Jita's birthing window is likely between May 6 and 27, but the size of her litter has not been confirmed. In a new