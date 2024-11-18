More rain for Omaha on Monday

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Powerful bomb cyclone puts B.C. on notice for high impacts this week
Considerable travel and power impacts are possible as a bomb cyclone develops off the B.C. coast on Tuesday
- The Weather Network
Bomb cyclone, high winds aim for B.C. by Tuesday
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
- The Weather Network
Formidable storm threatens big snowfall totals on the Prairies
A large and powerful storm will bring hefty snowfall totals to parts of the Prairies this week. Expect power and travel disruptions
- The Weather Network
Ontario finally in line for a rainy, windy fall storm this week
Gusty winds and heavy rain will spread into Ontario as a traditional fall low moves into the region this week
- CNN
Philippines evacuates half a million people as Super Typhoon Man-yi makes landfall
A super typhoon barreled toward the Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, as more than half a million people sought shelter from the latest in a string of powerful storms to threaten the country.
- The Weather Network
Ready for winter weather, Ontario? You may have to wait longer
A mild pattern may hold tight across Ontario through the second half of November
- The Weather Network
Super Typhoon Man-Yi barrelling towards the Philippines
Following a devastating weather week in the Philippines, another super storm is headed towards the rain ravaged island
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm set to bring rain, snow, and strong wind to B.C. mid week
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- CBC
NCC removes buckthorn in Atlantis Woods after community pressure
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has decided to remove widespread buckthorn from Atlantis Woods in Ottawa's Westboro Beach neighbourhood after the community pressured them to improve the forest's health.Removing the invasive shrub was part of the NCC's original plan to redevelop Westboro Beach, according to Westboro resident Kristen Hayes.Hayes said she and other locals were consulted over how to remove the buckthorn, but the NCC initially chose not to go ahead with the removal efforts.That
- The Weather Network - Video
Snow threat ramps up Saturday across the eastern Prairies
From rain to freezing rain to snow, some regions across the Prairies are seeing all 3 types of precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Fox Weather
Snow to slam US as winter storms to wreak havoc ahead of Thanksgiving travel
A powerful winter storm is set to blast portions of the U.S. with heavy snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain just as millions of people across the country prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.
- The Canadian Press
A third November storm, Sara, serves notice that a busy hurricane season isn't over yet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As the third named storm to emerge during November, Tropical Storm Sara serves as a reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season hasn't quite ended.
- CBC
Researcher spots beached whale in N.L. from space… and his home in Belgium
Yannis Cleymans has been fascinated with Newfoundland and Labrador since he was a child living in the U.S. (Submitted by Yannis Cleymans)A Belgium researcher besotted with Newfoundland and Labrador recently came across an image snapped from space that shows a beached whale in a rural area. After sharing it online, he's been blown away by the response.Yannis Cleymans, who lives outside the Belgian city of Leuven, is an avid follower of the province and has been writing Wikipedia entries related t
- CNN
‘Everything’s getting weird’: New Yorkers have experienced tornadoes, an earthquake, and an extreme fire season this year
Floods, fires, hurricanes, and a lot more of them. People will lose their homes and possibly loved ones.
- The Canadian Press
From the Amazon rainforest, Biden declares nobody can reverse US progress on clean energy
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Speaking from the Amazon rainforest, President Joe Biden declared Sunday that there’s no going back in America’s “clean energy revolution” even as the incoming Trump administration vows to spur fossil fuel production and scale back efforts against climate change.
- PA Media: UK News
Curlew species thought to be extinct by conservationists in first for Europe
The slender-billed curlew could be the first known global bird extinction from mainland Europe, north Africa and west Asia.
- Yahoo TV UK
David Attenborough's Asia breaks hearts with bear cub footage
Episode 3 captured a mother bear and her two cubs trying to fatten up before the long winter.
- CBC
Snow to come this weekend for parts of southern Manitoba
A Colorado low will sweep across Manitoba on Saturday, bringing snow to parts of western Manitoba and rain to the Red River Valley and into eastern Manitoba. Sunday brings a clearing sky, but gusty northwest winds.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Tropical Storm Sara to significantly weaken on path to Central Florida, drive up rain chances
Tropical Storm Sara to significantly weaken on path to Central Florida, drive up rain chances
- CBC
Demolishing buildings is a waste. There's another way: deconstruction
When Meredith Moore moved from New York to Toronto, she was astonished by the amount of home renovation happening in the city — and by the full construction waste bins."I would see these dumpsters just filled with wood and trim and doors and all these things that I knew were not waste," said Moore, who has always looked for ways things could be reused in her previous work as an interior designer.So when her family bought their own Toronto fixer-upper four years ago, she told their contractors th