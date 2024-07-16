'Blizzard-level whiteouts' with heavy rain, flood threat across Ontario

Monday's thunderstorms were a washout, with flash flooding occurring across southern sections of Ontario. The same storm threat continues well into the day on Tuesday, with flooding rains accompanying the risk throughout the day.

Some communities were already seeing significant rainfall rates of 30 mm in about 30 minutes during the morning hours, which could result in localized flooding in areas that see training thunderstorms throughout the day.

Strong winds and large hail are also threats with storms that develop once again.

DON'T MISS: 'Training' thunderstorms lead to flash flooding in Ontario, but what are they?

Keep a close eye on the radar throughout the day across southern and eastern Ontario, especially if your plans take you outdoors. Never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late.

The chance for isolated storms will persist into Wednesday, though not as severe as what kicked off the work week. Temperatures will also fall into more seasonable values, providing relief from the extreme heat as we head into a pleasant weekend.

Tuesday: Thunderstorm chances bubble up once again, risk of heavy rain and strong winds

Rounds of thunderstorms are forecast once again on Tuesday as the low brings the cold front into Ontario and southern Quebec.

Whoa! It’s almost blizzard levels of whiteout south of Guelph in the line of storms. Heads up GTA - this is heading your way. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/zFWVE7aZJ7 — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) July 16, 2024

A cluster of storms prompted warnings as they first worked their way across the southwest early in the day, pushing into the Greater Toronto Area in time for the morning commute. Heavy downpours brought quick and significant rain accumulations, with some areas threatened with significant totals between 40-60+ mm.

"It’s almost blizzard levels of whiteout south of Guelph in the line of storms," said Storm Hunter Mark Robinson out on the roads Tuesday morning.

Drivers are urged to adjust travel plans in affected areas, as heavy rains can cause flash flooding and ponding of roads. Local flooding is possible in low lying areas.

Baron - Tuesday afternoon precip ON

Another round of storms are expected through the late morning and afternoon, and these storms will likely extend from southern Georgian Bay to Toronto and into the Niagara region.

DON'T MISS: How severe weather alerts are issued, and potentially save lives

Storms will also track down the Ottawa Valley into the afternoon, with the potential for these storms to turn severe across the region.

Any storms that develop could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and large hail. Extensive lightning could also accompany the storm threat.

Baron - Tuesday storm risk - July16

Through Tuesday afternoon and evening, as the cold front slowly tracks through, another round of isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front.

Storms that track into eastern Ontario have the potential to bring rotation, however there is lower confidence in that occurring.

Baron - Tuesday evening precip ON

From Wednesday onward, high temperatures are expected to return to seasonably warm values, breaking the extreme heat that has spread through for most of this month so far.

SEE ALSO: Two 'surprise' tornadoes hit southern Ontario as Beryl remnants passed through

While not as stormy as Monday and Tuesday, there will still be some instability with a trough tracking through Wednesday, bringing isolated showers or thunderstorms across southern Ontario.

WATCH: Messy storm brings heavy rain to southern Ontario

Click here to view the video

Thursday will be partly sunny and cool, with a gusty northwest wind and high temperatures mostly in the lower 20s, but some southern areas will still reach 24 or 25°C. A passing shower is possible, but most of the day will be dry, with Friday bringing mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures into the 20s.

It's looking like some gorgeous summer weather for Saturday once again, as abundant sunshine and seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 20s splash through.

Beyond the weekend, no significant heat is expected into next week, as well as a somewhat drier pattern than what we have seen for most of the summer so far.

Did you know? Toronto on pace for one of its wettest summers on record

The constant rounds of thunderstorms over the past couple of weeks have pushed Toronto in range of potentially logging one of its wettest summers on record. As of July 15, we've seen 202 mm of rain so far this season, quickly closing in on the seasonal average of about 222 mm in the gauge at Pearson International Airport.

The wettest summer on record, 2008, is likely still safe, however. During that summer, a whopping 396 mm of rainfall accumulated.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.

WATCH: Rainfall on Monday flooded some areas of London, Ontario

Click here to view the video