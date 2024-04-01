More Rain Tonight & Tuesday
The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the United States aren't just plentiful, they're downright weird. These insects are the strongest urinators in the animal kingdom with flows that put humans and elephants to shame. They have pumps in their heads that pull moisture from the roots of trees, allowing them to feed for more than a decade underground. They are rescuers of caterpillars. And they are being ravaged by a sexually transmitted disease that turns them into zombies.
OTTAWA — The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon pricing programs — one for big industry where companies pay the price on a share of their actual emissions, and a consumer carbon levy which is applied to fossil fuel purchases. The consumer levy affects individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, First Nations, as well as public-sector operati
Plan ahead for multi-day travel disruptions as two storms threaten widespread rain, snow, and gusty winds across Ontario and Quebec this week
Scientists discovered the colorful animal in a forest of Thailand.
April will get off to a rough start across the Great Lakes as a tango of potent storms deliver a multi-day spell of foul weather to the region this week. Brace for rounds of difficult travel and possible outages
ZooTampa at Lowry Park welcomed a baby Malayan tapir, part of endangered species. See photos of its spotted and striped coat.
Photos show the “slender” animal discovered in a forest of India.
What makes an animal "weird"? Maybe it looks different from other animals in its family, or has an uncanny resemblance to another creature in the animal kingdom they are not closely related to.
California has an above-average snowpack and the state's reservoirs are mostly filled, bringing a substantial boost to water supplies.
Crews from Penlee Lifeboat station managed to cut the mammal, known as Ivy, free.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and "make political hay" out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Trudeau made the remarks after Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey wrote a letter urging him to convene an "emergency meeting of leaders" to discuss options. Furey is among seven provincial leaders who wanted Trudeau to forgo a planned $15-per-tonne increase in the federal consumer
During a solar eclipse, when the sky goes dark and the temperature drops, some animals respond in odd ways. Scientists want your help in researching the phenomenon.
Fire fighters evacuated 15 residents from their homes in Edolo on April 1, after days of heavy rainfall across Northern Italy caused landslides and severe flooding.Floodwater and muddy debris streamed onto several key travel routes, including the SS39 highway and Brescia-Iseo-Edolo railway line, causing major disruption, local media Giornale di Brescia reported.Footage filmed by the Italian fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, on Monday shows overflowing waterways and muddy water streaming down stairs and a roadway in the town of Edolo. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows temperatures in the 70s and 80s today then severe weather tomorrow.
Landfills are thought to be the third-largest source of methane emissions in the US.
As we move closer to 2030, the year many governments have set as the deadline to reach critical climate action targets, the reality of how far we are from these goals is drawing nearer. Despite assurance from the federal Ministry of Environment and Climate Change that Canada is on track to meet its interim target of a 40 to 45 percent reduction in emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, five sobering audits from Canada’s Commissioner of the Environment Jerry DeMarco, released in November, show the
Wildlife groups say Northumberland could support a population, as an exhibition gets under way.
Denver’s weather will bring a beautiful Easter Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid 60s before rain arrives by the evening hours and a quick-moving system drops a rain-snow mix on Monday.
Joon, a baby white-handed gibbon at California’s Oakland Zoo, was improving her climbing skills every day, the zoo said.Footage shared by Oakland Zoo shows Joon attempting to scale a tree in her habitat.Joon was born to parents Mei and Rainer in May 2023, the zoo said.She is the first gibbon born at Oakland Zoo. Parents Mei and Rainer were introduced at the zoo in 2019 after arriving from other conservation sites. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful
An alligator walked across a golf course at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club at the end of March. April brings in mating season, where many travel far.