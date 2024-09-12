More REAL ID delays? TSA proposes phased enforcement of stricter ID law for travelers

The Transportation Security Administration said it's ready to begin enforcing the REAL ID requirement on May 7, 2025. However, the agency is considering a phased approach to reduce complications at its facilities.

According to the agency's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking published Thursday, only 56% of drivers licenses and other state-issued ID cards are compliant with the REAL ID law, first passed by Congress in 2005.

"Because of the history of extensions related to REAL ID enforcement, (the Department of Homeland Security) believes that the public may continue to expect that additional extensions are likely and not feel urgency to obtain a REAL ID. DHS believes this pattern is likely to delay increased adoption in many states despite best efforts to inform the public, potentially leading to last-minute surges in demand for REAL IDs leading up to the deadline," the notice said.

The proposal suggests phasing in REAL ID enforcement over a period of two years, beginning on May 7.

"Federal agencies would still be required to commence REAL ID card-based enforcement on May 7, 2025, this proposed rule would provide agencies, for a period of up to 2 years, flexibility to determine that a phased approach to card-based enforcement is appropriate after considering relevant factors including security, operational feasibility, and impact to the public offered by their agency," the proposal said.

According to the TSA, travelers should still expect to need to present REAL ID-compliant documents at airports beginning May 7, or they could face delays during screenings.

Exactly how the phased enforcement approach would work if this rule goes into effect appears to be left to the discretion of individual agencies in coordination with DHS.

What is REAL ID?

REAL ID is a new federal standard for state-issued identification papers like drivers licenses. Compliant documents will be required to enter federal facilities or board airplanes once the law is fully in effect.

How do I get a REAL ID?

REAL ID-compliant documents are issued by individual states and can be obtained through the normal process of getting a drivers license or other state-issued ID in your home state. Normally, this process is done through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

How do I know if my ID is REAL ID compliant?

REAL ID documents are marked with a gold or black star, or a star in a gold or black circle in most states. In California, REAL IDs have a gold bear with a star on its hindquarters.

Can I still fly if I don't have a REAL ID?

Once REAL ID enforcement goes into effect, you'll need a compliant document to board an airplane. If your drivers license or other state-issued ID isn't eligible, you'll need to present a passport or other federally-issued ID like a Global Entry card at the TSA checkpoint.

