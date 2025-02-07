More Record Highs

Latest Stories
Ice and snow disrupt travel in Ontario Thursday, eyes on a bigger weekend storm
A blast of freezing rain and snow could make for slower commute times across parts of Ontario on Thursday. Eyes on a bigger snow maker for the weekend, next.
- The Weather Network
Widespread snowfall in Ontario means a near-miss of 1,500-km stretch of ice
It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday
- CNN
Santorini in state of emergency after strongest quake in days of tremors
A state of emergency has been declared in Santorini after the strongest earthquake was recorded in days of near-constant tremors, which have almost emptied the famous Greek tourist haven of visitors and residents.
- The Weather Network
Widespread snow to bring another round of troubling commutes to Ontario
Another round of widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel on Thursday across parts of southern and eastern Ontario
- CNN
Two people dead after heavy flooding as storm continues to bash California
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain, serious mountain snow and strong winds to California that flooded roads and rivers and triggered landslides.
- CBC
Alberta woman fined $15,000 for possessing illegal exotic cat
A resident of Okotoks, Alta., has been fined $15,000 after pleading guilty on Tuesday to possession of a controlled animal under the provincial Wildlife Act.Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services says it seized a serval cat from an Alberta woman's home on Nov. 30, 2023, following the execution of a warrant. "Servals are listed as a controlled animal in Alberta, and are illegal to import or possess except under strict permitting requirements, usually only issued for zoos," reads a stateme
- CBC
Vancouver Island drivers urged to stay off snowy roads
Vancouver Island continues to cope with fresh snow snarling traffic. Clean-up crews have been mobilized to get traffic moving again. But as Claire Palmer reports, officials are saying if you aren’t prepared to drive in the snow, don't.
- The Weather Network
Stubborn track puts East Coast in line for back-to-back winter storms
An active pattern is setting up over Atlantic Canada, bringing in back-to-back stormy systems that are sure to leave people wishing for spring
- The Weather Network
The great winter holdout: Why Western Canada’s cold snap won’t quit
Are we stuck in a never-ending pattern of cold air in Western Canada? Find out when this cold snap will end across the West
- BBC
Lion cubs take their first steps outside at zoo
The nine-week-old northern African lion cubs have been pictured playing outside at Whipsnade zoo.
- The Weather Network
Remember this, Toronto? The Feb. 6, 2008, storm that pummelled the city
The Greater Toronto Area was pummelled with 24 hours of relentless snow.
- LA Times
Record-breaking rain lashes California, with two people killed during storm in Sonoma County
After a relatively weak storm expected to arrive in L.A. late Thursday, forecasters say a potentially more powerful storm could hit around Valentine's Day.
- CBC
Quebec zoo announces death of Canada's 1st white rhino, Shaboola
Quebec's Granby Zoo has announced "painful" news of the passing of a beloved member of its community — a 45-year-old white rhinoceros, Shaboola.Suffering from osteoarthritis, dental issues, chronic kidney failure and chronic foot problems, which required intervention in her later years, the Granby Zoo said it made the decision to pursue euthanasia on Feb. 5."It was a very hard moment," says Dr. Cédric Larouche, who has been treating Shaboola for over two years. "We could not manage to keep her c
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada cautions of frostbite as frigid temperatures linger in B.C.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada is warning that frostbite and hypothermia that can occur within minutes as frigid conditions linger over much of British Columbia.
- Global News
Decline of bat population could be bad for humans
A fungal disease and wind turbines are impacting the provincial bat population, and experts say this could have human consequences.
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
- The Canadian Press
B.C. fast-tracking 18 mining and energy projects in face of U.S. tariff threat
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has released a list of 18 critical mineral and energy projects worth roughly $20 billion that it said it's working to accelerate in the face of ongoing tariff threats from the United States.
- The Canadian Press
Newsom wants to speed up a delayed rule to make California homes more fire resistant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As Los Angeles reels from deadly January wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will order the state to advance long-delayed regulations requiring homeowners in high-risk areas to clear combustible materials around their homes.
- USA TODAY
'This thing's heavy': Watch officers rescue giant sunfish stranded on Florida beach
Bodycam footage shared by the Volusia Sheriff's Office shows officers trying to rescue a huge ocean sunfish stuck on the beach near Ponce Inlet.
- Associated Press
Cape vultures are swooping into a new exhibit at the Los Angeles Zoo
A “committee” of Cape vultures is swooping into the Los Angeles Zoo to make its home in an exhibit that seeks to mirror the birds' natural South African habitat. Starting Thursday, zoo visitors will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the animals known as nature’s “clean-up crew” as the seven birds roost, nest and interact socially. The exhibit in the Animals of Africa section of the zoo will include nesting nooks in the rock wall and plenty of room for sunbathing, according to the zoo.