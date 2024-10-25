More record warmth before big cool down

Reuters

The British government is closely monitoring struggling water supplier Thames Water and is ready to take action if needed, environment minister Steve Reed said on Wednesday, although he ruled out renationalisation of the sector as a whole. Thames Water, which has warned that it could run out of funds in the coming months, is facing the possibility of state ownership under a special administration regime if it fails to raise money. Britain's water regulator, Ofwat, has already imposed a "Turnaround Oversight Regime" on Thames Water, the country's biggest water company, and appointed an independent monitor to report on its progress in turning around the business.