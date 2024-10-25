More record warmth before big cool down
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The start of “snowbird” season in Florida is only weeks away, but many Florida Gulf Coast beaches, regularly voted some of the best in the United States, are closed to the public because of the devastation from Hurricane Milton two weeks ago.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
Where is La Niña? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest on our sea surface temperatures and what that means in terms of Canada's winter weather pattern.
The destruction reveals this city — like any in America — was never safe, it’s just that memories are short and the climate crisis consistently underestimated.
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
Two Pacific lows combine to bring rain and wind to B.C. this weekend. But, there are big differences from last weekend's atmospheric river. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains.
Two Pacific lows combine to bring more rain and wind to B.C. starting Friday, but there are big differences from last weekend's dangerous atmospheric river
“50-50 chance” of lowland snow amid a weather pattern that looks cold and wet.
As of Thursday afternoon, Kristy was located about 970 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California and continues to move west.
Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, encountered her "craziest job" during a snake inspection of a home's crawlspace
The 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, Asheville’s biggest attraction that welcomes 1.4 million visitors a year, has significant damage in some buildings after Helene ripped through Western North Carolina, the Biltmore said.
A witness reported seeing a man who's been missing since Sunday fall into the swollen Coquitlam River as he tried to rescue a dog, and was "immediately swept away," a local search and rescue manager said on Wednesday.
PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia (AP) — A tiny snout poked out to widen the crack of the slowly shattering eggshell.
Rainfall warnings are now in effect across parts of eastern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland as leftovers from Oscar threaten heavy downpours and localized flooding this weekend. Some areas could see as much as 125 mm
AMOC collapse would bring severe global climate repercussions, with Europe bearing the brunt of the consequences.View on euronews
A week ago, Helene was plowing into Florida, thrashing cities and towns on the Gulf Coast while millions of people ahead of the hurricane’s path were dealing with rains that preceded even more rain. Forecasters warned of impacts that would be felt far inland.
Night time temperatures will be slightly colder than usual for late October.
Berkeley chemists have created a reusable material that pulls carbon dioxide from the air and holds onto it until it can be stored.
The British government is closely monitoring struggling water supplier Thames Water and is ready to take action if needed, environment minister Steve Reed said on Wednesday, although he ruled out renationalisation of the sector as a whole. Thames Water, which has warned that it could run out of funds in the coming months, is facing the possibility of state ownership under a special administration regime if it fails to raise money. Britain's water regulator, Ofwat, has already imposed a "Turnaround Oversight Regime" on Thames Water, the country's biggest water company, and appointed an independent monitor to report on its progress in turning around the business.
Scientists have scoured the depths of the ocean and outer space for microbes to help slow global warming. They are now looking at a new and unlikely place — inside your home.