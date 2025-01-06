More resources needed to process police camera footage
As the RCMP rolls out body-worn cameras across the country, sociology professor Christopher Schneider says more personnel will be needed to comb through the high volume of data being collected.
Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.
Edriam Salter covers her nose with her sweater as she takes tentative steps through the Ottawa house she and her sister used to call home."I can't believe this was the place I used to live, this was my family home. It just smells like a zoo, even a zoo smells better," Salter said.The 29-year-old takes in the damage she says was caused by her previous tenants. Salter says they only paid rent for three months of their 13-month tenancy, owing her more than $35,000.She invited CBC for a tour of the
Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.
Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “
The singer spoke about fully embracing herself in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 5
The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.
The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain
Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d
During his 2024 presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Find...
The married co-hosts unveiled the funny snaps from their recent beach getaway on the Jan. 6 episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
Salma Hayek has brought her va-va-voom energy to the 2025 Golden Globes.
Hugh Grant, 64, flashed a smile as he held hands with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, after losing top Golden Globes award….
Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.
Princess Charlotte wore a £1,500 necklace to church on Christmas Day 2024 and the dainty chain came from the Aya Gemfields collaboration, which was designed by Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend.
The Calvin Klein model was a picture of preppy elegance - see more
Canada as the 51st state would doom the Republican Party. If Donald Trump cannot understand he’s taunting useful U.S. allies with annexation threats, he could at least follow his electoral instincts.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is set. Who will win every game in the playoff's first round?