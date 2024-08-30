More respite carers needed to support families

A range of care is available, from overnight stays to a few hours of cover [PA Media]

There is a call for islanders to consider become short break carers, providing support to children with disabilities and their families.

Up to five positions are available with the family placement service which offers flexible care options.

These include a few hours of support, care in the carer's home, or overnight stays.

The service aims to give families a much-needed break while allowing children to benefit from new experiences and a change of environment.

Vicki Tennant from the service said: “This rewarding role can make all the difference to a family, allowing parents of children with disabilities to do some of the things which most of us take for granted, such as getting to the shops, giving their other children some attention or just catching up on some rest.

"The child also benefits from a change of carer who will give them some stimulation, change in environment and new experiences to broaden their world.”

Successful applicants will receive a non-taxable allowance of £13.39 per hour, along with any required specialist training.

Islanders interested in applying are encouraged to contact the family placement service.

