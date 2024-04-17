More roundabouts are rolling out in an effort to curve the number of crashes

More roundabouts are rolling out across Manatee and Sarasota counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said it is an effort to make roads safer. "I think a lot of drivers don't know how to use them, so that makes it a little more difficult, but if you know how to use them, they can certainly get things moving more safely," driver David Pyle said. FDOT said roundabouts can actually reduce fatal crashes by nearly 90%.