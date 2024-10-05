More school places for SEND children

A new special educational needs unit in Redhill is one of five new construction projects that completed in the summer [Surrey County Council]

About 260 specialist school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have been opened for the start of the 2024 school year, a council has announced.

Surrey County Council said the extra places were due to the completion of multiple construction projects across the county.

Six Surrey MPs had raised concerns in August that the county's provision for children with additional needs was in "crisis".

Council leader Tim Oliver said at the time the council was “working hard” to make sure children got the support they needed.

Clare Curran, cabinet member for children, families and lifelong learning, said the extra school places would allow children and young people with additional needs and disabilities to "achieve healthy, independent and fulfilling lives".

Five construction projects were completed this summer at the Abbey School in Farnham, Stepgates Community School in Chertsey, St Matthews Church of England Primary School in Redhill, Epsom and Ewell High School in Epsom and Freemantles School satellite site in Ripley.

Ms Curran said 10 further construction projects were "in contract", with five due to complete before Christmas 2024.

It would mean an additional 250 school places for September 2025, according to the council.

SEND places in Surrey's state education system have increased by 35% from around 3,320 places in 2019 to around 4,500 places this year, it said.

The authority added that it was investing £260m from 2019 to 2028 in SEND and alternative provision programmes.

