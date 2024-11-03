More severe storms possible in Oklahoma on Sunday
More severe storms possible in Oklahoma on Sunday
More severe storms possible in Oklahoma on Sunday
That and more in this week’s weather forecast.
"I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."
Several lakes emerged in the Sahara desert after an extratropical cyclone blasted the region. Experts say these new lakes could last for a year or more!
The tropics are not quieting down just yet as we track two systems. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
The U.S. Department of the Interior on Saturday informed social-media followers that National Bison Day is a time to “celebrate this majestic symbol of strength and resilience.” With that in mind, below is an
A classic fall storm is setting up for the B.C. coast for the end of the weekend and into early next week, bringing blustery wind gusts, heavy rain and alpine snowfall.
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
A storm system is set to impact southern and western B.C. overnight on Sunday, according to forecasters, with special weather statements and warnings in place.Environment Canada has said that a "potent storm system" will start hitting the South Coast after midnight on Monday, with peak rainfall intensities expected on Monday morning.Between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain is expected to hit the North Shore of Metro Vancouver, according to the forecaster, and strong winds are expected through Monda
With Subtropical Storm Patty churning in the North Atlantic and a soon-to-be Rafael next in line for development, we take a look at the current scenario in the tropics in the final month of the hurricane season
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
EXSHAW, Alta. — Almost every day when Blair Painter drives on the scenic Rocky Mountain highway near his home, the grey asphalt is stained red somewhere along the way.
As the price of fuel soared in Ethiopia earlier this year, Dereje Hailu decided to buy an electric car. That aligned with the government's new efforts to phase out gas-powered vehicles. But months later, he is questioning whether it was the right decision.
WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast, evening Nov. 1, 2024
STORY: Four days after torrential rains swept the eastern region of Valencia and the death toll from Spain's deadliest flash floods continues to rise.And with dozens of people still unaccounted for, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that it will likely increase further.“The situation we are living in is tragic. It is dramatic. We are almost certainly talking about the most serious flooding our continent has seen so far this century. And I am aware that the response that is being given is not enough."Sanchez said the number of people killed has now passed 209.That was the number killed in floods in Romania in 1970.Spain's tragedy is now Europe's worst flood-related disaster since at least 500 people died in Portugal in 1967.Meanwhile, volunteers flocked to Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences center for the first coordinated clean-up organized by regional authorities. The venue has been turned into the nerve center for the operation.The storm triggered a new weather alert in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Valencia, where rains are expected to continue during the weekend.Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe, and elsewhere, due to climate change. Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
STORY: Protests erupted on Sunday (3 November), as Spain's King Felipe visited a suburb in Valencia badly hit by last week's deadly floods.Residents of Paiporta shouted "murderers" at the king and queen, as well as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.People hurled mud and other objects at them, venting pent-up anger over what they believe were poor handling by the authorities of last Tuesday's storm and flooding. "It was known and nobody did anything to avoid it," a young man told Felipe.The king stayed despite the chaos to speak with the people, while the prime minister withdrew.He was seen hugging some residents and at one point had a man crying on his shoulder.Residents are furious at the authorities, accusing them of sending late warnings about the dangers of the storm and floods.They also say emergency services responded slowly after disaster struck.The central government has said issuing alerts to the population is the responsibility of regional authorities. Valencia's officials have said they acted as best as they could with the information available to them.Prime Minister Sanchez said on Saturday that any potential negligence would be investigated later.The death toll from the country's worst flash floods in modern history edged higher on Sunday.Almost all have been in the Valencia region, and especially in Paiporta.But it's still expected to rise, with dozens of people still unaccounted for.While some 3,000 households remained without power, officials said.With the floods causing extensive damage to the region, many local residents are now coming together to rebuild their communities.Here in Chiva, about 19 miles from Valencia, many people were seen helping to clear mud and debris off the streets.While other signed up as volunteers to hand out food, water and other essential supplies. It comes as thousands of additional troops and police joined the disaster relief effort over the weekend in the largest such peacetime operation in Spain.The tragedy is so far Europe's worst flood-related disaster in a single country since 1967, when around 500 people died in Portugal.
A second of four racoons missing after escaping from a compound at a zoo on the Isle of Wight has been found - with two remaining on the run. Distinctive due to their black "mask" and black-banded tail, racoons are noted for their intelligence and dexterity - with their name hailing from the Algonquian Indian word translating as "he scratches with his hands".
Flooding has severly impacted the Valencia region, with more rain on the way in the the southwest in Huelva
China has reported "prominent results" in its hunt for green-energy minerals, with the Ministry of Natural Resources saying new deposits of the resources deemed crucial for national security had been discovered. Among those at the top of the list released by the ministry last week were gold, copper, molybdenum, phosphorite and fluorite - minerals important for clean energy, semiconductors, quantum and other industries key in the competition between Washington and Beijing for tech supremacy. "In
Satellite images and on-the-ground photos show the scale of destruction caused by the floods.