More showers and storms possible today

- The Canadian Press
Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea levels
GARDI SUGDUB, Panama (AP) — On a tiny island off Panama’s Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.
- The Weather Network
Soggy June start for B.C. but a quick turnaround with heat dome looming
A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will provide the B.C. coast with a beneficial soaking into this week, but it won't last long as we're already eyeing a pattern change not far off that will see the return of heat
- The Weather Network
Look up! Bright auroras possible across Canada Friday night
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
- FTW Outdoors
Can you spot the Yellowstone grizzly bear and her three cubs?
In Yellowstone National Park, distant grizzly bear sightings can be as satisfying as up-close sightings, but you sometimes need a keen eye to see them.
- GOBankingRates
Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’
Besides a prime location, there's another reason why your zip code is costing you more lately -- climate change. With rising sea levels, raging wildfires and other increasing extreme weather...
- USA TODAY
Unprecedented ocean temperatures make this hurricane season especially dangerous
Hot oceans feed hurricanes. And records show the Atlantic has never been hotter, sparking fears of a dangerous hurricane season starting June 1.
- The Weather Network
Forecasters eyeing severe weather setup on eastern Prairies Sunday
Those in southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as parts of northwestern Ontario, will need to be weather-aware Sunday as a thunderstorm chance surfaces, including a severe potential for some locales.
- The Weather Network
The 'lunch bandit:' B.C. bear swipes snacks right from a golf cart
A group of vacationing golfers were reminded recently that Whistler, B.C., is a different world when it comes to bears
- CBC
Yukon Crown drops charges laid after grizzly bear killed near Klukshu last year
Charges laid against a Yukon hunter after a grizzly bear was killed near the traditional fishing village of Klukshu last year have been dropped. Scott Damsteegt was facing a count each under the Yukon's Wildlife Act of hunting a grizzly bear when he was not permitted to and careless use of a firearm, with court documents alleging an offence date of Nov. 8, 2023. Damsteegt's first court appearance was March 26. The next entry in the court file is an April 16 letter from the territorial Crown Lee
- The Weather Network - Video
Three days of rain in B.C. could usurp monthly average
British Columbia is set to experience three days of heavy rain, potentially surpassing the region's monthly average rainfall within a short period. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the expected rainfall totals and the potential impacts of this prolonged wet weather.
- CNN
Here’s why the US has more tornadoes than any other country
The US averages over 1,150 tornadoes every single year. That’s more than any other country in the world. In fact, it’s more than Canada, Australia and all European countries combined.
- Local Journalism Initiative
Wawa receiving half a million to finance infrastructure projects
The province is providing nearly $553,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to finance three infrastructure improvement projects in the Wawa area. This money will go towards upgrading the Wawa Municipal Airport ($246,000) and the Michipicoten Golf Club ($108,848), while the remaining funds are being set aside to develop a new business/cultural space for Michipicoten First Nation ($198,000). Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development Greg Rickford, who is
- Tasting Table
Why You Should Never Wash Greasy Pans With Hot Water
We all know that sending grease and oil down the drain is bad - but did you know that using hot water when washing greasy dishes is also a no-no? Here's why.
- The Canadian Press
Forecasters warn B.C. of hot summer, as province offers more free air conditioners
VICTORIA — British Columbia's government is tripling a program that offers free air conditioners to people with low incomes as forecasters say the province should prepare for hotter-than-normal temperatures in June. Minister of Energy Josie Osborne told a news briefing that the program, launched last year and managed by the Crown power utility, BC Hydro, had already handed out 6,000 air conditioners and the government was prepared to fund another 19,000 or so. "We know that there's more work tha
- CBC
Fighting fire from the sky: A glimpse inside the giants of Alberta's wildfire fleet
When the fight against Alberta wildfires takes to the sky, airtankers are the giants of the fleet. Airtankers have been a mainstay in Alberta's aerial firefighting arsenal for years. Following a record 2023 wildfire season, the province has plans to upgrade the fleet and add more machines to its water-bombing crews. Unlike smaller skimmer planes that fill their tanks with water in seconds, airtankers have a much larger payload, carrying thousands of litres of fire retardant to the flames with ea
- Bloomberg
Increasingly Wild Weather Worries California’s Grid Operator
(Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather events that strike with increasing frequency — from record heat waves to floods and damaging storms — are making it harder for electric systems to plan for the future, according to the head of California’s grid operator.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Billionaires Are Rushing to Back Trump, Verdict Be DamnedModi Set for Landslide Election Win in India, Exit Polls ShowHomebuyers Are Starting to Revolt Over Steep Prices Across USTrump Is Guilty on All Counts in H
- Euronews
Flooding devastates Germany and Italy following torrential rain
Heavy rain and floods hit parts of Germany and Italy - with hundreds being advised to leave their homes and some missing.
- The Canadian Press
Downtown Atlanta water service disrupted, forcing business closings and water boil notice
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials were slowly repressuring the city's water system Saturday after corroding water pipes burst in downtown and Midtown, forcing many businesses and attractions to close and affecting water service in area homes. The problems began Friday morning and crews were still working Saturday to restore service. The department issued a boil water advisory for a large swath of metro Atlanta and asked the public to restrict water usage to allow the pressure in the system to reb
- The New York Times
Greece Goes Green, but Bets on U.S. Gas for the Neighbors
ALEXANDROPOULIS, Greece — When a withering financial crisis forced Greece to rethink its economy a decade ago, it bet big on green power. Since then, Greece’s energy transition has been so swift “it almost feels utopian,” one Greek environmentalist said. Mountainous ridgelines and arid islands are covered in wind turbines and solar panels that today provide nearly two-thirds of the nation’s electricity. But now Greece is deliberately pivoting back toward fossil fuels, just not to bur
- CNN
As parts of the U.S. face extreme heat this week, experts worry about continued impacts of climate change
Climate researcher Jeff Goodell explains how climate change is impacting people’s lifestyles, especially during summer months, and what communities can do to combat the risks of excessive heat.