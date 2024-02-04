More staff protests coming to Durham public schools amid dispute over millions in pay

Dissatisfied with the Durham Board of Education’s lack of action Friday regarding pay for more than 1,000 classified staff members, the Durham Association of Educators has announced that it plans to hold another strike on Monday.

A similar strike Wednesday resulted in closures at 12 Durham public schools. The Association of Educators informed the school board of its decision in a Saturday letter to board members.

The Association said on social media that the list of impacted schools would be available by 3 p.m.

“We will continue to gather the information needed to determine daily operational status, and will provide updates as appropriate,” Crystal Roberts, a DPS spokeswoman, told The News & Observer in an email Sunday afternoon.

The association and the school system are at odds over pay for about 1,300 classified staff members who were initially promised raises at the beginning of this school year. Staff started receiving those bigger paychecks in October, after the state budget was passed, only for school system leaders to realize the raises cost millions more than they projected.

To fix the problem, the school board shifted how it calculates experience to only account for an employee’s time at Durham Public Schools, a move that infuriated many.

Paychecks have fluctuated significantly in recent months as a result.

“District employees have lost trust in the DPS administration, and remain frustrated by the lack of transparency with the district’s finances. What DPS can afford to pay its employees going forward remains a mystery. It was evident during Friday’s Board meeting that the majority of the Board agrees,” the Durham Association of Educators wrote in its Saturday letter.

Classified workers impacted in the situation include bus mechanics, cafeteria workers, electricians, groundskeepers, interpreters and instructional assistants for exceptional children, The News & Observer has previously reported.

That five-hour Friday meeting was the first in what the board has promised will be a series of regular meetings to solve the pay issue.

In its Saturday letter, the Association of Educators said the board’s decision to hold an upcoming work session with association members to discuss the situation represented progress.

“We look forward to the discussion and the Board passing a policy that codifies transparency, collaboration, and respect for employee agency and voice. However, the Board did not take action on the other two demands, and classified workers remain uncertain of their futures,” the Association of Educators letter said.

Those other demands include publicly explaining why paychecks fluctuated in January and restoring how the district accounts for experience, as well as committing to not slash pay in February.

This is a developing story and will be updated.