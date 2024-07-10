More work starting soon at Sacramento International Airport as county clears way for expansion

As Sacramento International Airport prepares for major construction and expansion projects, county leaders this week cleared the way for work that will begin soon on a key roadway and a planned pedestrian walkway.

In February 2023, the Sacramento International Airport announced plans for a $1.3 billion renovation known as its “SMForward” initiative. It plans to bring the pedestrian walkway, six to eight new gates in Terminal B, an additional garage, a new car rental center and ground transportation center by the end of 2027.

During the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors increased a contract with Balfour Beatty Construction by $1.3 million to purchase two buildings for the pedestrian walkway project and other SMForward initiatives.

The previous agreement was for $104.5 million, but following an amendment to the contract with Balfour, it was increased to $105.8 million to account for the additional modular buildings for the project. The item passed as part of Tuesday’s consent agenda.

“As we work to serve an increasing number of passengers here at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) we are close to breaking ground on two of our major SMForward projects: the Pedestrian Walkway and Terminal B Parking Garage,” Sacramento International Airport spokesperson Lindsay Meyers said.

Construction is set to begin in August for the pedestrian walkway and in October for the parking garage, according to airport officials.

Renovating Lindbergh Drive

In addition to approving an increase, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors also approved a bid to O.C. Jones and Sons for the widening and rehabilitation of Lindbergh Drive inside the Sacramento International Airport campus. The roadway runs on the east side of the airport, near Terminal B.

Out of nine total bidders, O.C. Jones of Berkeley was selected at a bidding price of just under $8 million, 9% below the county engineer’s estimate of $8.8 million.

“As part of the overall plan, Lindbergh Drive will have increased traffic in the future and therefore is being widened,” said Meyers. “Executing the SMForward program will result in an improved experience for the growing number of passengers we are privileged to serve here at SMF. Soon our passengers will begin to see construction efforts underway. Airport operations will remain normal throughout construction. We always encourage travelers to give themselves plenty of time to navigate the airport.”

The Lindbergh Drive project is also expected to begin in August, and to be completed by April 2025.