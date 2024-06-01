More streetlights to be turned off or dimmed

Streetlights in Carbis Bay, St Columb Major, St Neot and Treverbyn Parish will be switched off or dimmed at night [BBC]

More streetlights across Cornwall will be turned off or dimmed during the night.

This should cut light pollution to help nocturnal wildlife, save money on energy and protect the county's designated Dark Skies areas, Cornwall Council said.

Streetlights in Carbis Bay, St Columb Major, St Neot and Treverbyn Parish will be switched off or dimmed between midnight and 05:00 BST.

The council confirmed streetlights in town centres which are busy at night, areas where there is CCTV and along main roads will stay on or be dimmed.

An interactive map on the Cornwall Council website will show which streetlights will be affected.

