More student housing coming to Timmins

More student housing for Collège Boréal is coming to Timmins.

At the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) meeting on Thursday (Jan. 18), director of housing services Lindsay Cumming said a semi-detached, four-bedroom house located at 316 Randall Dr. has been purchased.

“It's been over two years that we've been seeking an ideal unit house to partner with Collège Boréal and we were definitely excited when we saw this property,” Cumming said.

In September 2021, the CDSSAB and the Cochrane District Local Housing Corporation (CDLHC) approved buying a residential property in Timmins for $250,000.

Since then, the CDLHC been actively looking for properties, Cumming said.

The Randall Drive property was bought for $225,000. A multi-year lease agreement with Collège Boréal starts on Feb. 1, 2024, with a monthly rent of $2,500 plus HST. The analysis in the report shows each tenant paying $625 per month.

According to Cumming, the CDLHC evaluated various financing options, but with continued high interest rates between five and six per cent and the importance of affordability for students, financing the acquisition and all related closing and property preparation expenses was recommended by drawing $255,000 from reserves at an internal interest rate of zero per cent.

The CDLHC is a development entity to address gaps between affordable housing supply and demand. The CDLHC was created to meet legislated requirements under the Housing Services Act, 2012, and implement remedies that address the affordable housing needs presented in the 10-year Housing and Homelessness Plan, which includes student housing.

CDSSAB CAO Brian Marks said he knows there are student housing pressures in multiple municipalities.

"This is something that the CDSSAB through the CDLHC and a development program can replicate and move on in all of your municipalities where you have student housing,” he said.

“We may need you to work with your municipal administration to notify us when there is real estate that's available. We do our best to try and track through MLS, but real estate is a moving target. Sometimes the listing comes out and the house is already sold. So, the quicker we can move on properties to make them available for students in your towns, the better off we'll be.”

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com