More sunshine and comfy feels for Monday
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
What appears to be an alligator was spotted Sunday near swimmers in Erie, Pennsylvania, prompting authorities to look into the reptile’s origins and whereabouts.
The latest predictions give a two-in-three chance of La Niña developing by the fall months
BRITISH COLUMBIA — The agency monitoring wildfires in British Columbia said eight new blazes sprang up in the southern regions of the area served by the Northwest Fire Centre, after more than 400 lightning strikes hit the area on Friday night.
Disease-resistant seedlings of an endangered tree species are doing well during their first season in a western Quebec forest, according to the conservation group that planted them.Butternut trees are native to Canada and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But over the last 30 or so years, canker disease has wiped out 80 per cent of them, said Stephen Woodley, president of Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE)."In the region, it's been deadly for butternuts. Th
Heat records across northern Canada, meanwhile below seasonal conditions move into eastern Canada. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
No good deed goes unpunished. That's how Mark Griffin is feeling after he volunteered for public safety reasons to help raise and haul away a sailboat that sat at the bottom of the St. John River near Browns Flat for months with only the tops of its two masts visible.Griffin, a Canadian Coast Guard contractor, took on the venture last month with hobby diver David Grandy and says it's been an ordeal ever since.He estimates he spent between $5,000 and $10,000 in time, fuel and equipment between Ju
MONTREAL — The lights are back on across much of Quebec, but just under 18,000 residents are still without power two days after the remnants of tropical storm Debby dumped record-breaking amounts of rain on the province.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms amid high temperatures that saw parts of the UK exceed 30C.
Suffering is a trademark of Gov. Greg Abbott's administration. Racist border policy bleeds resources, while legitimate needs of Texans remain unmet.
PICACHO, Ariz. (AP) — How long does it take a large desert tortoise to get to the other side of a southern Arizona highway?
Energy modeling software provides insight into whether letting your A/C relax while you’re gone all day will save you energy – and money.
Invest 98-L in the Atlantic could move west toward Florida, develop in next week, NHC says | Saturday 5 a.m. update
The town of Chelsea, Que., has issued a state of emergency after Friday's heavy rainfall.The state of emergency will last 48 hours from about 9 a.m. Saturday, the municipality's mayor, Pierre Guénard, said in a video posted to Facebook.It will allow emergency crews to respond to the damage quickly, Guénard said."We still have many residents that are cut off — their road has been literally cut in half," Guénard said in the video.He's calling for residents to be respectful of workers and heavy mac
Temperatures will hit the high twenties – but thundery showers are also on the way, forecasters said.
Piled-up rubbish collapsed at a vast landfill site in the Ugandan capital, killing at least 18 people, the Red Cross said. Fourteen other people were injured when the Kiteezi landfill, which serves as a waste disposal site for much of Kampala, collapsed late Friday. At least two of the dead were children, Kampala Capital City Authority said in a statement.
In the early morning hours of August 12, viewers in the Northern Hemisphere could see up to 100 meteors an hour and fireballs streak across the sky from the Perseids.
The well-developed tropical disturbance moving across the Atlantic is officially tagged Invest 98L by the National Hurricane Center.
KAMPALA (Reuters) -The death toll from a landslide at a vast garbage dump in Uganda's capital Kampala has risen to 21, police said on Sunday, as rescue workers continued to dig for survivors. After torrential rain in recent weeks, a huge mound of garbage at the city's only landfill site collapsed late on Friday, crushing and burying homes on the edge of the site as residents slept. President Yoweri Museveni said in a statement he had directed the prime minister to coordinate the removal of all those living near the garbage dump.