More sunshine for the last Friday of 2023, cooler weekend in south-central Pennsylvania

Someone has purchased the building that used to hold the only grocery store in Saskatoon's Broadway area before it closed last year.The Extra Foods on Broadway Avenue shut down in April 2022. Its parent company Loblaw Companies said at the time that the location had not been turning a profit.Ben Kelley, associate vice president at CBRE Saskatchewan, the brokerage firm that represented Loblaw in the sale, confirmed that a deal was reached."The deal is complete. Whether or not the title is transfe