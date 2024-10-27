More sunshine today

ABC News

The scale at which the Burmese python is able to decimate the native wildlife population in South Florida continues to astonish biologists studying to eradicate the invasive species. Researchers in the region recently proved that Burmese pythons are able to stretch their jaws wide enough to swallow large prey -- such as fully grown deer and alligators -- whole, according to a paper published in the journal Reptiles & Amphibians. A group of biologists stumbled upon a nearly 15-foot female Burmese python in December 2022 in the midst of devouring an adult white-tailed deer, Ian Bartoszek, a wildlife biologist and science coordinator at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples, told ABC News.