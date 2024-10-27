More sunshine today

Latest Stories
What does a ‘missing’ La Niña mean for Canada’s winter?
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
- Business Insider
A mega-earthquake could strike the Pacific Northwest any day — and we're not prepared
A huge earthquake and tsunami will someday hit the Pacific Northwest. Predictions of the "Big One" are terrifying, and the government is not prepared.
- The Weather Network
How this hairless creature survives harsh Canadian winters
Canadian winters can be tough on wildlife, but this particular amphibian has a unique coping mechanism to endure the cold and snow
- The Canadian Press
Indonesian forests pay the price for the growing global biomass energy demand
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Enormous swathes of pristine forest are being cut down across Indonesia to supply the rapidly rising international demand for biomass material seen as critical to many countries' transitions to cleaner forms of energy.
- The Weather Network
'Their fur isn't white': 5 facts about polar bears
We visited the polar bear capital of the world to learn more about this incredible species.
- The Canadian Press
Wind warning for B.C.'s south coast with gusts up to 90 km/h expected overnight
Coastal British Columbia will see strong winds overnight with gusts that could reach speeds of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
- Global News
Body of man who went missing during B.C.'s atmospheric river found
Breaking: The body of 59-year-old Robert Belding, who went missing during last weekend's atmospheric river is believed to have been found on Friday. Taya Fast has an update.
- Global News
Climate change heating up Canada 2x faster than 'global rate': expert
During an Environment and Climate Change Canada web conference on Friday, climate research scientist Nathan Gillet expressed concern about the current impact of climate change nationally. “Canada, as a whole, is warming faster than the global rate – about twice the global rate. And the north of Canada is warming even more strongly – something like three times the global rate."
- The Canadian Press
An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant
NEW YORK (AP) — A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbors who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
- The Canadian Press
After years of legal battles, Montreal suburb finally kills deer in park
MONTREAL — A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
- BBC
Why are this year's autumn colours so late?
The annual golden display of autumn leaves as the daylight hours fade is down to weather conditions.
- Country Living
This 20-Minute Trick Will Help a Carved Pumpkin Last for Weeks
Carving a pumpkin is one of the joys of autumn, but they typically only last for days. But a 20-minute bath in white vinegar can help...
- BBC
Meet the couple with 900 sheep but no farm
Sam and Samantha Edwards run a successful livestock business but do not have a farm tenancy.
- The Weather Network
Could this be the first 20-degree Halloween in 20 years for southern Ontario?
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, which could perfectly align for a record warm Halloween
- KMGH - Denver Scripps
Ski resorts, feeling impact of climate change, are pivoting to adjust
Colorado ski resorts, feeling theimpact of climate change, are pivoting to adjust to new weather patterns. Denver7 anchor Anusha Roy has more.
- HuffPost
Florida Democrat Blasts Republican Sen. Rick Scott Over State's Home Insurance Crisis
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is hoping voters make the connection between Scott’s eight years as governor and the escalating cost of home insurance.
- KMGH - Denver Scripps
Warm weather for Sunday, rain and snow next week
Denver 7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 10/26.
- ABC News
Florida biologists prove invasive Burmese pythons are swallowing deer, alligators whole
The scale at which the Burmese python is able to decimate the native wildlife population in South Florida continues to astonish biologists studying to eradicate the invasive species. Researchers in the region recently proved that Burmese pythons are able to stretch their jaws wide enough to swallow large prey -- such as fully grown deer and alligators -- whole, according to a paper published in the journal Reptiles & Amphibians. A group of biologists stumbled upon a nearly 15-foot female Burmese python in December 2022 in the midst of devouring an adult white-tailed deer, Ian Bartoszek, a wildlife biologist and science coordinator at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples, told ABC News.
- Yahoo Finance
Flood insurance isn't perfect. You should probably buy it anyway.
As climate change makes extreme weather more common, flood risk is growing all over the country. Still, not enough people have flood insurance.
- CBC
4.5 magnitude earthquake detected near Grande Prairie
A minor earthquake in northwestern Alberta was felt widely across the region Thursday and even into parts of British Columbia. According to Earthquakes Canada, the 4.5-magnitude earthquake was detected about 40 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday.Residents throughout the Grande Prairie area felt the shaking, and the agency said it received reports from people as far away as Whitecourt, Alta., as well as McBride and Prince George, B.C. "I was in the work shack, and,