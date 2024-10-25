More sunshine with warm conditions

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 5 storm in the Pacific Ocean
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
- FTW Outdoors
Burmese python in Florida tries to swallow 77-pound deer; video
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
- The Weather Network - Video
La Niña taking its time to emerge—what does it mean for winter?
Where is La Niña? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest on our sea surface temperatures and what that means in terms of Canada's winter weather pattern.
- CBC
Strong winds forecast for B.C. coast before more rain moves in
Strong winds are forecast for coastal areas of British Columbia this weekend, potentially causing damage and power outages, before another extended spell of rain hits the region.Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for regions including eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and parts of Metro Vancouver, with gusts up to 90 km/h expected early Saturday, especially in exposed coastal areas."A frontal system will move across the South Coast tonight bring a period of brief, but strong, g
- The Canadian Press
Wind warning for B.C.'s south coast with gusts up to 90 km/h expected overnight
Coastal British Columbia will see strong winds overnight with gusts that could reach speeds of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
- Euronews
Dangers of Atlantic Ocean current collapse have been ‘greatly underestimated’, scientists warn
AMOC collapse would bring severe global climate repercussions, with Europe bearing the brunt of the consequences.View on euronews
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices: Bank of Canada rate cut to raise demand and prices, analyst says
The Bank of Canada's latest rate cut could push gas prices higher, says a petroleum industry expert.
- HowStuffWorks
What Was the Strongest Earthquake Ever Recorded?
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
- Global News
Body of man who went missing during B.C.'s atmospheric river found
Breaking: The body of 59-year-old Robert Belding, who went missing during last weekend's atmospheric river is believed to have been found on Friday. Taya Fast has an update.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Kristy tracker: See path of Category 3 storm expected to remain over water
As of Friday afternoon, Kristy was located about 1115 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California and continues to move west.
- Associated Press Videos
People moved to safety after storm triggers floods in Philippines
Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm swamped eastern Philippine cities and towns overnight in widespread flooding that trapped people, some on their roofs, and sparked frantic appeals for rescue boats and trucks, officials said Wednesday. (AP Video shot by John Michael Magdasoc )
- The Canadian Press
'Beloved' eight-year-old giraffe Jenga dies at Greater Vancouver Zoo
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is mourning the death of one of its iconic animals after Jenga the giraffe was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.
- The Weather Network - Video
Remnants of Hurricane Oscar threatens heavy rain and strong wind gusts to Atlantic Canada
Remnants of what was Hurricane Oscar begins impacting Atlantic Canada Thursday afternoon. Rain becoming more widespread overnight into Friday morning bringing heaviest rain to SE Newfoundland. Winds will also be gusting 60-90km/h. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- The Canadian Press
Photo Gallery: Snow leopard cubs at the Toronto Zoo
Two snow leopard cubs, Zoya and Minu are making their public debut at the Toronto Zoo. The cubs were born on May 13 at the zoo and have been living with their mother Jita since then. The snow leopard is considered a vulnerable species, and the World Wildlife Fund estimates only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.
- USA TODAY
Winter is coming, but the forecast hinges on looming La Niña
An announcement that La Niña has formed could come soon. The climate pattern will play a major role in our winter weather.
- CBC
8-year-old giraffe dies at Greater Vancouver Zoo
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Zoo are mourning the death of eight-year-old giraffe Jenga, who was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.The zoo said in a statement that the eight-year-old male was found "peacefully resting in his barn stall" moments after having a meal on Wednesday but did not provide further details.The Giraffe Conservation Foundation said the animals can live up to about 25 years in the wild and potentially longer in captivity. This means Jenga lived about a third of his life e
- The Weather Network
Could this be the first 20-degree Halloween in 20 years for southern Ontario?
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, which could perfectly align for a record warm Halloween
- Associated Press
India evacuates hundreds of thousands of people and shuts schools as a tropical storm nears
Indian authorities have shut schools, evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams braced on Thursday for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Tropical Storm Dana is expected to intensify, bringing winds of 100-110 kph (62-68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (74 mph), as it pushes toward the country's eastern coastline, where it is set to make landfall late Thursday and early Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario Ski Outlook: Is a colder, snowier winter in store?
The folks at Blue Mountain are hoping for a new version of winter this season after experiencing the mildest winter on record in 2024. Michael Vann has this sneak peek into what we can expect on the slopes.
- The Independent
How much do EVs cost to charge at home? All your electric car charging questions answered
Everything you need to know about charging an electric car at home