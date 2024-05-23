More traffic expected for Memorial Day weekend
More traffic expected for Memorial Day weekend
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen. In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation. "Newman's speec
An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic image of the victims receiving medical care in the aftermath of a deadly fight. The father of one of three people killed in a brawl involving more than a dozen people Tuesday evening in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough says he can't understand how a fight could have degenerated to such an extent. One of the victims was 15 years old. The others were 23 and 25. Police say they knew each other, but that their conflict had nothing to do with organized crim
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza has released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful. The footage was taken by Hamas militants who stormed the Nahal Oz military base, part of the militant group’s wider assault on southern Israel that killed roughly 1
LUMBY, B.C. — Something has shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C. It's subtle, say residents of the community of 2,000 people, nestled in the hills of the North Okanagan in B.C.'s Interior. Few people now gather outside coffee shops on the main street along Highway 6. Posters on the school doors require visitors to check in or call the office to be let in. Heart-shaped stickers saying "Justice for Tatjana" are plastered on storefronts and car windows. It used to be the sort of plac
A Clyde River, Nunavut, woman wants answers and an apology after her seven-year-old grandson, who has a disability, was kicked off a Canadian North flight on Monday last week. Regilee Palituq's grandson Josiah, who she says uses a wheelchair and only speaks a few words, was travelling from Iqaluit to Ottawa for a series of medical appointments.The boy was traveling with his parents, brother and sister. Palituq was not on the plane, but shared the story as it was told to her by her daughter.Palit
"In America, don’t ask people how much they paid for this."
American Airlines later released a statement distancing the company from the filing, saying attorneys had made a mistake and that the defense will be changed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer's vehicle — an interaction that allegedly resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday. Louisville officials said during a news conference that they are not aware of any video footage of the initial interaction last Friday
The former head of Britain's Post Office Paula Vennells broke down in tears on several occasions as she gave evidence Wednesday to an inquiry into one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice that saw hundreds of branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The family of an American caught up in a failed coup attempt in Congo said their son was in Africa on vacation with family friends and had not previously engaged in political activism, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press. Tyler Thompson was one of at least three Americans who were named by the Congolese army as being part of a failed effort to overthrow the government in Kinshasa in the early hours Sunday under eccentric, self-exiled leader Chris
During a marathon day of proceedings in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a morning hearing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon devolved into a shouting match amongst the attorneys, and the afternoon series of arguments prompted the judge to wonder if the legal nuances of the case may be too difficult for jurors to understand.
A Calgary teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student will see his trial resume in July after a judge denied the defence application to stay the charges. Jason Selby, a former teacher at Western Canada High School, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.On Wednesday, after Justice Sean Dunnigan's decision to dismiss the defence's Jordan application, prosecutor Pam McCluskey stayed the sexual assault charge.A Jordan application is named after a Supr
OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee sued the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday, alleging ex-police Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd.
The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer, according to recently unsealed court documents.
(Bloomberg) -- The assailant charged with shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he acted out of frustration with the government’s policies, above all the premier’s decision to halt military support for Ukraine, a court document said. Most Read from BloombergHarvard Students Walk Out of Commencement Protesting SuspensionsNvidia Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Delivers on AI HopesStocks Join Bonds in Falling as Fed-Cut Bets Wane: Markets WrapIsrael to Restart Gaza Talks After Hostage Vide
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Baltimore city prosecutor who achieved a national profile for charging police officers in a Black man’s death was spared prison time in her sentence Thursday for perjury and mortgage fraud.