More than a trend: Why flannel should be a staple in your closet this fall

Flannel has been worn for centuries by hunters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts. Traditionally, the fabric is woven from cotton and/or wool. This makes for the ultimate outdoor material to keep you warm and safe during fluctuating temperatures.

When worn in layers, flannel can help keep your body warm. During mild conditions, the material can regulate your body temperature and even wick away moisture on a soggy day.

The durability of flannel is unmatched when compared to soft fabrics. The best flannel shirts actually get softer the more you wear and wash them. This is just another great excuse to throw yours on as much as possible!

Flannel is not just a fall fashion staple; it's also a great tool to help you enjoy the fall weather.

