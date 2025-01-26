More weather warnings issued as 80mph gusts recorded in south-west England

Gusts of 80mph have been recorded in south-west England amid further wind and rain warnings in the wake of Storm Eowyn.

A new weather front has arrived in the South West and will move northwards across England and Wales during Sunday.

An 82mph gust was recorded in Predannack, south Cornwall, on Sunday morning.

Areas that bore the brunt of Storm Eowyn will “generally fair a little bit better” but there will be some snow across higher ground in Scotland, the Met Office said.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are now moving into Cornwall, with potential for a brief spell of very strong, squally winds 🌧️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/klOJvSSY9n — Met Office (@metoffice) January 26, 2025

Two men died in separate incidents where a falling tree struck their cars during Storm Eowyn.

A tree hit a 19-year-old’s blue Ford Focus at about 6.45am on Friday in Mauchline, East Ayrshire, and he died the following day, Police Scotland said.

An amber weather warning was in place in that area at the time.

Kacper Dudek, 20, died after a tree fell on his car at Feddyglass, Raphoe in Co Donegal, early on Friday and Irish police are investigating the incident.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued for much of the south of the UK during Sunday and Monday.

Spanish meteorologists have dubbed the low-pressure system Storm Herminia, as the European country will feel the strongest winds.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It’s also going to be wet and windy over the next few days in southern parts of the UK in particular.

“In most parts of the UK we’re going to have some very wet and at times also very windy weather over today and Monday.

A fallen tree blocking the Eglantine Road near Hillsborough, Co Down (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

“But from Tuesday onwards, I’m expecting it generally to stay fairly changeable, but some showers at times and quite windy, but not as disruptive as it has been – I think overall, probably warnings are less likely from Tuesday onwards.

“Certainly tonight in the south east of the UK, we could see some briefly very strong winds, and we could also see some very strong winds across Cornwall and Devon tomorrow in particular”.

Coastal parts of those areas will “very likely” see 60mph to 70mph gusts.

There may also be very localised 70mph to 80mph gusts in the South East during Sunday night.

A yellow wind warning runs between 10pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday and covers the the east, south east, south west and north west of England.

Gusts of 55-65mph are possible overnight and there is a small chance they could reach 80mph, the Met Office said.

It also spans the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

A yellow warning for heavy rain, thundery showers and some localised flooding is active for parts of central and southern England from 8am on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

It is forecast that 10mm to 20mm of rain will fall quite widely, nearing 30mm to 50mm on higher ground.

Further heavy rain on Sunday evening could bring it up to 80mm in a few places.

Ben Lukey, a flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Spells of heavy rain mean surface water and river flooding is possible across parts of England on Sunday, overnight into Monday.

“Although not expected, impacts could include localised flooding from watercourses, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow.

“The risk of coastal flooding remains very low. However, we urge people to stay away from exposed areas on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads where large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

He warned people not to drive through flood water as 30cm of flowing water is enough to float a car.

Ministers from across the UK held an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday to co-ordinate recovery efforts, and extra engineers were dispatched from England to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

On Sunday morning, NIE (Northern Ireland Electricity) Networks said 101,000 of its customers remained without electricity after Storm Eowyn. Power has been restored to 183,000.

By 8am on Sunday more than 14,000 SP Energy Networks customers in central and southern Scotland were off-grid though power had been restored to 165,000.