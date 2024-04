The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says Jita the "friendly and determined" two-year-old snow leopard is pregnant. Jita was brought to the Toronto Zoo in January after she was identified as a suitable match for nine-year-old male Pemba, who zoo officials describe as playful and sensitive. Zoo officials claim it was "love at first sight" – or smell – between the pair of snow leopards. They say Jita's birthing window is likely between May 6 and 27, but the size of her litter has not been confirmed. In a new