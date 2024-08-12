Morean Arts Center uses vacation vibes to inspire newest show, 'Wish You Were Here'

Tampa Bay is one of the more popular travel destinations in the country, so the Morean Arts Center decided to use those vacation vibes to highlight their latest show, “Wish You Were Here.” From now until Sept. 24, vacation-inspired artwork from more than 150 members of the Morean Arts Center will be on display. “Every year, we do a member show. This is actually our 106th annual member show. We have amazing member artists, and we like to celebrate them and acknowledge them every year, so this is their time to shine,” said Chief Curator Amanda Cooper.