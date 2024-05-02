Morgan gets $15M grant for smart intersection research

Morgan State University is pioneering transportation research, backed by a $15 million grant over five years from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The research focuses on the development of smart, green, equitable and safe streets for all, using technology to collect data from smart intersections around the campus. Brandy Savarese, the associate director of the National Transportation Center at Morgan State University, said Baltimore has a high incidence of collisions between vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists. The project's goal is to equip cars and cellphones with sensors to alert users to potential hazards in an effort to improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and the handicapped.