Morgan McSweeney in power struggle with Angela Rayner after Sue Gray ousted

He was accused of pushing Sue Gray out of the centre of power in Westminster. Now, Morgan McSweeney has a new rival – Angela Rayner.

After conversations with well-placed sources, The Telegraph has uncovered a battle for influence between the Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s new chief of staff for control of the Government’s radical plans for delegating power across the regions and nations.

While Ms Rayner was promised oversight of the “devolution revolution”, The Telegraph understands that the most important meetings are happening behind her back with Mr McSweeney holding monthly calls with the mayors to which Ms Rayner is not invited.

Meanwhile, in a move that insiders see as an attempt to retain control of the devolution agenda, Ms Rayner has established a parallel gathering of mayors without the oversight of Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

‘Needs to be more clarification’

While some mayors are glad of all the Government FaceTime, some attendees grumble about the same conversations happening twice, with two different senior government figures in the chair as they battle for influence.

“It’s a bit of a private marketplace at the moment. There needs to be more clarification of the purpose,” an insider told The Telegraph.

In Mr McSweeney’s latest devolution call on Friday, he invited Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, to give a presentation of Budget measures in advance of the Chancellor’s major fiscal statement on Wednesday. Ms Rayner did not attend.

In a bold move described as “transformational” by one mayoral source, Rachel Reeves is expected to announce a huge expansion of single-pot settlements for mayors in Wednesday’s Budget, giving more mayors more free rein on spending.

The settlements will end the long bemoaned Whitehall ring-fencing of different mayoral funding pots for different policy areas, instead giving them a lump sum to spend as they wish.

But the move will be presented as a gift of the Treasury, rather than Ms Rayner’s devolution team at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

As she tries to draft a white paper on devolution, Ms Rayner has faced similar problems from other Whitehall departments.

There is reportedly a battle for influence between the Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s new chief of staff - Wiktor Szymanowicz

Plans to consider devolving post-16 education to some local authorities have come up against stiff opposition from the Department for Education, according to sources.

Earlier this month, Ms Rayner chaired the inaugural meeting of her new Mayoral Council in Newcastle, where mayors spoke for an hour about policy matters.

‘She was our biggest ally’

Then they skipped across the Scottish border to Edinburgh where they held an almost identical meeting with Mr McSweeney and the Prime Minister.

The Soviet-like succession of circuitous meetings with different chairs is another aftershock of the downfall of Ms Gray.

As the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, she was beloved by the mayors and in lockstep with Ms Rayner on devolution.

“She was our biggest ally in Downing Street,” said one. “To a mayor, as it were, the mayors were united and wanted her to stay, and were prepared to tell the PM that,” a source told The Telegraph.

Ms Gray’s downfall has upset what was, in Labour terms, a relatively happy family.

She had helped to ease friction between the party leadership and the most powerful mayors, who were able to defy Sir Keir because of their large mandates.

Sadiq Khan, the London mayor and the politician with the largest personal vote in Britain, clashed with Sir Keir over his Ultra low emission zone (Ulez) last year, after it was said to have lost Labour a by-election in outer London.

Mr Khan and Andy Burnham, the Manchester mayor, also publicly broke with the party leadership over the Gaza conflict by calling for a ceasefire when Sir Keir was still insisting on a “humanitarian pause”.

“The mayors were all grateful for Sue’s time because she smoothed those tensions,” a source said.

At their party conference, when Ms Gray’s fate was almost certain, the Labour mayors hatched a plot to save her, so firm were their affections.

Manchester and London mayors Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan had a strong relationship with Sue Gray - Lucy North/PA

At one chilly gathering outside the iNHouse public affairs agency’s events lounge on Liverpool’s waterfront, there was talk of making a public statement of support, before fast-moving events overtook their plans.

‘The title is weird’

A number of mayors sent personal messages of commiseration to Ms Gray when her resignation was announced.

Mr Burnham reportedly sent a private letter to the Prime Minister making clear his view.

The mayors’ strong relations with Ms Gray partly inspired the cobbled-together new job title, Envoy to the Regions and Nations, which she was given after leaving the role of chief of staff but has not yet taken up.

“The title is weird, it says a lot about Whitehall. Why do you need an envoy to Manchester?” jokes one ally of Ms Gray.

There is speculation that Ms Gray will never actually take up the role, but her absence is still notable in the area of devolution.

In run-up to the Budget, there has been much positive briefing about Ms Rayner as the Government attempts to huddle together to defend “The Fiscal Story”, the title of a briefing document from the Treasury brains sent to press officers this week so that they are prepared to robustly defend Ms Reeves’s Wednesday announcements.

But despite brave faces, the Government is still far from happy families.